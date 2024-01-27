Port Vale 0-1 Portsmouth: Valiants condemn fan who chased referee off the pitch in late defeat

Port Vale have released a statement condemning the fan who ran onto the pitch and chased referee Craig Hicks during the Valiants' 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth.

Hicks ran off the pitch at Vale Park, with the fan apprehended by staff on the touchline as he attempted to confront the official.

The home fans had been furious as they felt they had a strong claim for a free-kick seconds before Colby Bishop's 88th-minute penalty, which kept Pompey at the top of League One.

The statement said: "Port Vale condemn the actions of the individual who entered the field of play during today's match against Portsmouth.

"We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the matter and the individual is dealt with a zero-tolerance approach.

"We remind all supporters that entering the field of play is a criminal offence."

Sky Sports News has contacted Staffordshire Police.

The first notable chance of a fairly uneventful first half fell to Pompey's Terry Devlin, who fired wide at the back post in the 27th minute after Bishop helped on Paddy Lane's cross.

Bishop's header from Lane's corner brought out a good save from Connor Ripley just before half-time, but the teams went in level at the break.

Ripley had to be alert again early in the second half, firstly holding onto debutant Myles Peart-Harris' effort and then turning away Lane's fierce strike from close range.

Vale substitute Tom Sang missed the target from a cleared corner in the 67th minute before Peart-Harris' shot into the ground was palmed over the crossbar by Ripley.

Abu Kamara shot wide for the visitors as the game looked destined to end goalless, but the same player was brought down by Conor Grant in the penalty area and Bishop converted successfully from the spot.