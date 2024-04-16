Portsmouth 3-2 Barnsley: Pompey seal promotion to Championship with dramatic win

Late goals from Colby Bishop and Conor Shaughnessy confirmed Portsmouth's return to the Championship after a 12-year absence.

John Mousinho's men twice hit back from behind to beat play-off hopefuls Barnsley 3-2 and ensure they will finish the season as champions, sparking celebrations at Fratton Park.

Pompey looked set to be frustrated in their search for the single point they needed in order to make certain of promotion when Devante Cole gave Barnsley an early lead then John McAtee restored the visitors' lead after Kusini Yengi's equaliser.

But Bishop levelled from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute and Shaughnessy headed in from a corner six minutes later to put the seal on Pompey's promotion party.

In fact the late drama at Fratton Park had no bearing on the night's events due to third-placed Bolton being held 2-2 at home by Shrewsbury.

The mid-table Shrews twice led through Daniel Udoh and Jordan Shipley, while Bolton responded through Cameron Jerome and Paris Maghoma, whose 71st minute leveller moves them within three points of second-placed Derby.

Mousinho: I could never have imagined this would happen so quickly

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho:

"I think once everything settles down it will sink in properly. I've never experienced anything like that, the last 15 minutes, it was absolutely incredible.

"Even at 2-1 down, to get the momentum and the crowd behind us, I am just so proud of the boys. I'm genuinely just so pleased for everyone connected to the football club. They've gone through so much.

"When we got it back to 3-2 I thought 'we have played so poor, but found a way to win somehow in a game where we really struggled'. It really does sum up the boys.

"A tough night, tough conditions, but they got the job done. It's hard for me to sum it up, but I get what's happened over the last 15 years at the club and how difficult it was, on the brink of liquidation, to come back and have a night like this is incredible to be involved in.

"To be head coach, it is a privilege. Hopefully we can have a few more nights like this.

"I never could have imagined this happening this quickly. This was obviously the goal at some point, but didn't think it would happen with two games to go this season. It is a remarkable achievement. That is a serious effort to be crowned champions ahead of some of the big boys in this league as well."