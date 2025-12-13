Portsmouth 2-1 Blackburn Rovers: Ibane Bowat seals important win for John Mousinho's struggling Pompey

Portsmouth fought back from a goal down to record a much-needed 2-1 Championship victory over fellow strugglers Blackburn to climb out of the relegation zone.

Rovers led nine minutes before half-time though a fine goal from Yuki Ohashi but Callum Lang levelled matters in the 62nd minute before Ibane Bowat headed home Conor Chaplin's corner to claim maximum points, 11 minutes from time.

Pompey started quickly and Josh Murphy soon caused panic when his low shot was spilled by Aynsley Pears, but none of his team-mates were able to pounce on the loose ball.

Image: Portsmouth moved out of the relegation zone with a valuable 2-1 win over Blackburn

The form of home boss John Mousinho's side coming into this fixture was dismal. They had lost seven of their previous nine games, a run which had seen them drop into the relegation zone.

Blackburn's first effort came when Ryoya Morishita crossed for Andri Gudjohnsen but the Iceland striker was unable to make a firm connection with his header.

Murphy continued to find space down the left and again threatened when his shot flashed across the goal with Lang just unable to supply the vital touch.

There was then a lengthy delay when Pears suffered a nasty collision with Lang after the Rovers' stopper had rushed off his line to bravely clear the danger.

Clear chances were at a premium amid a cagey atmosphere at Fratton Park but Terry Devlin forced a smart save from Pears with a fierce shot from the edge of the box.

Blackburn had not had a shot on target but they took the lead nine minutes before the break after a slick counter-attack, with Sidnei Tavares driving through midfield and finding Ohashi.

From there, the Japan winger drove at the area, stepped inside two challenges and curled a low shot into the far corner, much to the delight of the 695 travelling fans.

Todd Cantwell returned to the Rovers side as captain and found space to attempt an ambitious 40-yard lob which Nicolas Schmid was equal to in the Pompey goal.

Mousinho responded at half-time by sending on Colby Bishop in place of Yang Min-Hyeok. Bishop scored 11 times for Pompey last season but has managed only one so far in this campaign.

Having been booed off, finally the hosts came to life with three chances in the space of 30 seconds, with Chaplin twice denied from brilliant point-blank saves from Pears and Lang by a block on the goal line.

With their next attack, they scored when a teasing cross to the far post from Murphy was smashed in at the far post by Lang.

With the game heading towards a stalemate, Pompey won a corner and central defender Bowat rose highest to meet Chaplin's delivery and score his first goal for the club.

The managers

Portsmouth's John Mousinho:

"The football club needed that result. We needed the performance more than anything because, I thought we were drab coming out in the second half, considering how much we had to play for.

"So the fact that we got back into the game and showed that level of intensity and desire to get ourselves the win was important.

"When that first goal went in, it was as loud and as boisterous as I can remember at Fratton Park.

"It was such a brilliant moment for everybody connected to the football club and ultimately spurred us on to go and win the game.

"For the first 10-15 minutes of the second half, there was a bit of frustration, but it could have been a lot worse.

"Through this run and the Bristol City game, I've thought 'fair play for sticking with us'. We were pretty realistic about where we are as a football club, but we still need to show a little bit more."

Blackburn's Valerien Ismael:

"It's concentration, it's basics. I spoke about it at half-time, all details count in those games.

"We have to defend all together, we have to attack all together and we go for the second goal, but if we have to defend, we defend. In one moment we didn't make it and this is a big frustration.

"I have the possibility to change the players. It's as simple as that.

"The January window will come and we assess everything. Either you do the job, or you get out and the next one comes in.

"We spoke already with the board and we've already got the list identified.

"Ideally, we have them on the first of January, but I know that it's always difficult.

"The week after is the game against Hull City in the FA Cup. I think we can use that game to integrate all the new players."