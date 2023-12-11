 Skip to content
Portsmouth vs Bolton Wanderers. Sky Bet League One.

Fratton ParkAttendance19,052.

Portsmouth 2

  • C Shaughnessy (45th minute)
  • K Yengi (88th minute)

Bolton Wanderers 0

    Portsmouth 2-0 Bolton: Conor Shaughnessy and Kusini Yengi send hosts six points clear at League One summit

    Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet League One match between Portsmouth and Bolton at Fratton Park on Monday night | Conor Shaughnessy and Kusini Yengi send Pompey six points clear at top of table

    Monday 11 December 2023 22:20, UK

    Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers

    Goals from Conor Shaughnessy and Kusini Yengi sealed a 2-0 win for Portsmouth over Bolton in a top-of-the-table League One clash at Fratton Park.

    The victory takes Pompey six points clear of second-placed Bolton.

    In a fiercely-contested first half, Bolton should have taken the lead after 28 minutes. A powerful header by Jon Dadi Bodvarsson was brilliantly pushed away by Will Norris, and from six yards out, and with an open goal, Dion Charles somehow sent the rebound wide.

    Pompey then had the ball cleared off the line after 43 minutes as Yengi's shot was partly blocked by goalkeeper Nathan Baxter before Gethin Jones hooked it away.

    Right on half-time a corner by Jack Sparkes was met by Shaughnessy, who glanced his header into the net.

    Pompey controlled the second half and deserved their second goal two minutes from time as Yengi hammered home from six yards from a Gavin Whyte cross.

