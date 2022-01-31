Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Portsmouth vs Charlton Athletic. Sky Bet League One.

Fratton Park.

Portsmouth 0

    Charlton Athletic 1

    • C Washington (31st minute)

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Portsmouth 0, Charlton Athletic 1.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Sean Clare.

    corner icon

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Joe Morrell.

    corner icon

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Gavin Bazunu.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved.

    offside icon

    Offside, Portsmouth. Clark Robertson tries a through ball, but Tyler Walker is caught offside.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

    post icon

    Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Conor Washington.

    corner icon

    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Akin Famewo.

    goal icon

    Goal! Portsmouth 0, Charlton Athletic 1. Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Chuks Aneke (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Matthews with a cross.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Sean Clare (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    offside icon

    Offside, Portsmouth. Marcus Harness tries a through ball, but George Hirst is caught offside.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Corey Blackett-Taylor (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sean Clare.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Clark Robertson (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Morrell.

    free_kick_won icon

    Joe Morrell (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. George Hirst (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    free_kick_won icon

    Joe Morrell (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Denver Hume (Portsmouth).

    free_kick_won icon

    Sean Clare (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    offside icon

    Offside, Portsmouth. George Hirst tries a through ball, but Tyler Walker is caught offside.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Joe Morrell (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

    free_kick_won icon

    Marcus Harness (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by George Dobson (Charlton Athletic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Denver Hume (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Akin Famewo (Charlton Athletic).

    corner icon

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Clark Robertson.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Washington.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Marcus Harness (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Shaun Williams.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Mahlon Romeo (Portsmouth).

    free_kick_won icon

    Corey Blackett-Taylor (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Mahlon Romeo (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Denver Hume with a cross.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Denver Hume (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sean Raggett.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.