45'+4' First Half ends, Portsmouth 0, Charlton Athletic 1.

45' Attempt missed. Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Sean Clare.

42' Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Joe Morrell.

40' Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Gavin Bazunu.

40' Attempt saved. Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved.

38' Offside, Portsmouth. Clark Robertson tries a through ball, but Tyler Walker is caught offside.

37' Attempt missed. Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

35' Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Conor Washington.

33' Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Akin Famewo.

31' Goal! Portsmouth 0, Charlton Athletic 1. Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

31' Attempt saved. Chuks Aneke (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Matthews with a cross.

31' Attempt blocked. Sean Clare (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

29' Offside, Portsmouth. Marcus Harness tries a through ball, but George Hirst is caught offside.

27' Attempt missed. Corey Blackett-Taylor (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sean Clare.

27' Attempt blocked. Clark Robertson (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Morrell.

26' Joe Morrell (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

26' Foul by Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic).

22' Attempt blocked. George Hirst (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

21' Joe Morrell (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21' Foul by Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic).

20' Foul by Denver Hume (Portsmouth).

20' Sean Clare (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19' Offside, Portsmouth. George Hirst tries a through ball, but Tyler Walker is caught offside.

19' Attempt missed. Joe Morrell (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

18' Marcus Harness (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

18' Foul by George Dobson (Charlton Athletic).

17' Denver Hume (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17' Foul by Akin Famewo (Charlton Athletic).

16' Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Clark Robertson.

16' Attempt blocked. Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Washington.

10' Attempt blocked. Marcus Harness (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Shaun Williams.

6' Foul by Mahlon Romeo (Portsmouth).

6' Corey Blackett-Taylor (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

5' Attempt missed. Mahlon Romeo (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Denver Hume with a cross.

3' Attempt missed. Denver Hume (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sean Raggett.

First Half begins.