Portsmouth vs Charlton Athletic. Sky Bet League One.
Fratton Park.
Attempt missed. Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Sean Clare.
Attempt saved. Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved.
Attempt missed. Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Conor Washington.
Goal! Portsmouth 0, Charlton Athletic 1. Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Chuks Aneke (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Matthews with a cross.
Attempt missed. Corey Blackett-Taylor (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sean Clare.
Attempt blocked. Clark Robertson (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Morrell.
Attempt missed. Joe Morrell (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Washington.
Attempt blocked. Marcus Harness (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Shaun Williams.
Attempt missed. Mahlon Romeo (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Denver Hume with a cross.
Attempt missed. Denver Hume (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sean Raggett.