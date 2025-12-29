Portsmouth 2-1 Charlton Athletic: Yang Min-Hyeok notches last-gasp Pompey winner

Yang Min-hyeok scored a last-gasp winner to give Portsmouth a vital 2-1 win over Charlton and lift them out of the Championship's relegation zone.

In an extraordinary ending to the game at Fratton Park, Harvey Knibbs sparked wild celebrations on the Charlton bench as he headed in an equaliser in the last minute of additional time after Conor Shaughnessy had given Pompey the lead.

But Pompey went straight up the other end and caused euphoria right around the ground as Tottenham loanee Yang struck a devastating blow to Nathan Jones' side.

It was enough to give John Mousinho's team their first home win over Charlton in more than 20 years and three valuable points.

For the most part, this had been a forgettable contest between two of the league's lowest-scoring teams.

Jones' men were lively in the early stages and Miles Leaburn showed great body strength to lay on a chance for Charlie Kelman but his effort was comfortably gathered by Nicolas Schmid.

Pompey were dominating possession but doing little damage and failed to register a single shot on target in the first half.

Charlton again threatened from James Bree's corner with Conor Coventry getting the initial touch and Amari'i Bell heading it back into the six-yard box before Pompey scrambled it clear.

Only Sheffield Wednesday had scored fewer goals than Portsmouth and Charlton in this season's Championship and both were struggling to create clear-cut chances at Fratton Park.

Charlton should have scored right at the start of the second half. Another Bree corner eventually dropped to Reece Burke but he was brilliantly denied at close range by Schmid.

Finally, Pompey found some attacking spark and Adrian Segecic got down the right and found Terry Devlin. His effort was pushed clear by Thomas Kaminski and Zak Swanson somehow blazed over from the loose ball.

Mousinho made a triple substitution with defender Shaughnessy coming on for his first appearance in three months after recovering from a hamstring injury.

With almost his first touch, he scored a vital goal as he stooped to head in Segecic's corner at the near post.

Joe Rankin-Costello was making his first league start for Jones' side and soon came close to equalising with a 25-yard shot which curled just wide of the far post.

With all 11 players up for Charlton in the final minute, substitute Knibbs headed in after Sonny Carey's corner.

But from the re-start Pompey launched one final attack and when the ball fell to Yang on the edge of the area, he made no mistake.

The managers

Portsmouth's John Mousinho:

"It was just crazy at the end. We had our heads in the bin, for Charlton to equalise, having just held out for so long and defended so well and then to go up the other end, I didn't even really see the goal, I just saw it go in the back of the net.

"I can't remember being involved in a game in 20-odd years of football like it. I think their goal went in at 95:56 or something.

"I was asking the fourth official why they played that extra time. I quickly looked at him with a contrite glance. I was pleased that we played the extra time.

"It was important today to try and reel sides in. That's definitely a priority. It was a big win tonight."

Charlton's Nathan Jones:

"Having got back into the game to concede in the manner that we did in 90 plus eight is just so naive and crazy, because the point was the least we deserved.

"I thought the level of performance, the chances we had, how we went about the game, the problems we caused. That was more like us, but to come away with no points is tough to take.

"I just can't fathom how we've not won it, definitely not got a point, and three, how we've ended up losing it. The point would have been the least we deserved."