Portsmouth 1-2 Coventry City: Brandon Thomas-Asante double steers Championship leaders to victory

Brandon Thomas-Asante's double secured Coventry a fifth straight victory as Frank Lampard's side extended their lead at the top of the Championship table by beating Portsmouth 2-1.

Thomas-Asante converted his seventh and eighth goals of the season to move the unbeaten Sky Blues four points clear at the summit.

Sky Blues goalkeeper Carl Rushworth surpassed Horace Pearson's club-record streak of 608 minutes without conceding - a mark that had stood since 1934 - before his goal was finally breached by Makenzie Kirk's delightful lob in stoppage time.

Pompey felt they should have taken the lead in the 15th minute when Jay Dasilva appeared to block Yang Min-hyeok's cross with his arm.

The protests were waved away by referee Gavin Ward, before fourth official Stephen Martin had to get in the middle of managers Lampard and John Mousinho after some unfriendly words and chest prods.

Regan Poole headed wide at one end and Ellis Simms had an inadvertent shot cleared off the line as the game burst into life.

The Sky Blues bagged their 30th league goal of the season on the half hour when Matt Grimes' deep corner was nodded back across goal by Bobby Thomas for Simms to head goalwards. The effort was on target but Thomas-Asante made sure by poking over the line from close range for his sixth goal involvement in his last five appearances.

Pompey attempted to hit back as John Swift forced Rushworth into a tricky tip over the crossbar, before the midfielder was thwarted at the near post.

The visitors could have doubled their lead on two occasions in the last five minutes of the half, as Simms' powerful drive was pushed behind, and then Conor Chaplin flung himself on the line to keep out Dasilva's strike.

Pompey had started the second half brightly - Andre Dozzell tamely struck at Rushworth and Chaplin hammered over - but their bubble was popped by Thomas-Asante's second.

Simms had brushed off Josh Knight on the left touchline before sending the former West Brom forward clean through, and he made no mistake to draw level with team-mate Haji Wright as the Championship's leading goalscorer.

Portsmouth had prided themselves on being a graveyard for top-spot teams, having knocked Middlesbrough and Preston off the summit already this season - but could not down Coventry.

Thomas-Asante thought had claimed his second career treble in the 76th minute but saw his volley rebound off the crossbar.

Chaplin grazed the post at the other end, before Kirk set up a nervy finale with a fantastic goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

But Coventry held on to please 2,186 travelling fans and end Pompey's three-game unbeaten run.

The managers

Portsmouth's John Mousinho:

"It looks a clear penalty to me. The ball strikes his arm way outside of the body.

"I spoke to the referee and he wasn't looking at the incident - he was looking at the box - but I still expect someone from the officiating team to pick it up.

"I was trying to speak to the fourth official about it but I couldn't do it.

"But there is no needle with Lampard. I just spoke to him there and my main problem is with the officiating team for not dealing with it differently.

"It is a disappointing result, but I think it was a fair result overall. We got ourselves back into the game too little, too late."

Coventry's Frank Lampard:

"I thought we played well. To come here and look as powerful and dangerous in front of goal, and we could have scored one or two more, was good.

"People will get excited, and that ramps up when you win games but our job is to stay on it and stay diligent.

"We are happy with the start to the season with the performances and results, but we know what this league does if you relax.

"From day one of pre-season, [Thomas-Asante] has been amazing. He's been fit, hungry and fresh.

"For us as staff to have someone who moves from left side to right side to number 10 to number nine, gives us everything. Then you add his talent and his confidence at the moment and he deserves a lot of credit.

"All he needs to do now is stay humble and keep doing it. We need the talent he is showing at the moment to continue."