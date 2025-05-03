Portsmouth 1-1 Hull City: Hull avoid relegation on final day as Matt Crooks goal earns draw

Matt Crooks scored his third goal of the season to help ensure Hull avoided relegation from the Championship on the final day with a 1-1 draw at Portsmouth.

The Tigers started the weekend in the bottom three but knew a victory would guarantee survival with Derby hosting Stoke and that a point would be enough if Luton or Preston lost.

It was a far cry from the last day of last season when Hull only narrowly missed out on a play-off place, leading to the dismissal of boss Liam Rosenior, which started their decline.

Tigers owner Acun Ilicali paid for 17 coaches to transport 2,100 travelling fans to the south coast and Ruben Selles' men started on the front foot.

A long throw from Gustavo Puerta sparked a goalmouth scramble inside the Pompey box but neither Crooks nor Kyle Joseph could turn the ball home.

Home goalkeeper Ben Killip then made a fingertip save to deny Hull captain Lewie Coyle from the edge of the penalty area.

The visitors took a deserved lead after 18 minutes when a corner from Puerta was flicked on by Joao Pedro for Crooks to fire home from inside the six-yard box.

It took until the 23rd minute for Pompey to muster a meaningful attack as Freddie Potts headed tamely into the arms of Ivor Pandur.

Moments later Sean McLoughlin came up with a superb last-ditch tackle to prevent Callum Lang from getting his shot away after a wonderful piece of skill to pluck a long ball from the sky.

Joe Gelhardt then saw his shot blocked by home defender Conor Shaughnessy after a powerful burst into the box.

Matt Ritchie got nerves among the travelling Amber army jangling by blazing his shot over the bar at the far post.

Captain Marlon Pack also put a glancing header across the face of goal from six yards from a short corner as the hosts finished the first half strongly.

Gelhardt set off on another solo run at the start of the second half before having the ball stolen off his toes by a slide tackle from Shaughnessy and Pedro's rebound effort was blocked.

But Pompey drew level after 55 minutes when substitute Christian Saydee fired home with a rasping right-foot finish from a tight angle.

There was an anxious moment for Hull 16 minutes from time when Josh Murphy's corner flashed across goal before being headed behind by Pedro.

John Egan almost settled the anxiety when his stoppage-time header was tipped wide by Killip.

With Luton being well-beaten at West Brom, Selles' side saw out time to seal their escape from dropping into the third tier with the draw.

