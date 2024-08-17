Portsmouth 0-0 Luton: Hatters hold on for draw after Thomas Kaminski red card

Luton clung on for a 0-0 draw at Portsmouth despite being forced to play for an hour with 10 men after goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski was sent off following a moment of madness.

Kaminski made a rash excursion from his goal on the half hour and collided in turn with Callum Lang and Connor Ogilvie to earn a deserved red card having already been booked for time wasting.

But in their first Championship home game in 12 years, Pompey failed to cash in on their advantage and Luton were ultimately comfortable in holding out for a morale-boosting point following their opening-day drubbing by Burnley.

Luton had the first clear sight of goal in the seventh minute when Jordan Clark's pass sent Carlton Morris through only for home goalkeeper Will Norris to spread himself and make the save.

Pompey should have taken the lead on 11 minutes when Clark's foul on Sammy Silvera allowed Andre Dozzell to pick out the unmarked Conor Shaughnessy at the far post and his firm downward header bounced up to allow Kaminski to tip the ball over.

Norris replicated the feat two minutes later when Chiedozie Ogbene's cross found Morris, whose header was flipped on to the underside of the bar.

Referee John Busby's patience with Kaminski's time-wasting antics ran out on the half hour, resulting in a yellow card for the Luton stopper and two minutes later the Belgian was shown a red card.

Kaminski charged from goal as Marlon Pack's pass threatened to find Paddy Lang. His first swipe at the ball connected with Lang and he then cleaned out Ogilvie, leaving referee Busby with little option but to send him off.

Striker Morris was sacrificed as James Shea replaced Kaminski.

Luton were comfortable as Pompey failed to make the extra man tell and Rob Edwards' side created the first chance of the second half on the hour when Clark's clever pass gave Elijah Adebayo a sight of goal, but his finish was poor.

The home side's attacking efforts waned as Luton retained a solid shape and it took until 14 minutes from time for them to carve out a threat with Silvera's low cross going begging as it raked across the six-yard box.

Former Newcastle man Matt Ritchie made his second Pompey home league debut following his move from the north east but failed to electrify Pompey against a solid Luton defence.

Luton might have nicked it with 10 minutes left as Joe Taylor's attempted pass was blocked and fell kindly for him, only for him to fire straight at Norris.

The managers

Portsmouth's John Mousinho:

"We're disappointed and we thought we could have won the game.

"Luton defended brilliantly. I thought we needed a bit more to unlock them.

"We caused some problems for Luton, one of which resulted in the red card for their keeper.

"But we struggle against sides that go down to 10 men.

"Luton sat very deep in the second half and let us have the ball but we needed to make better use of it."

Luton's Rob Edwards:

"The first decision was crazy, but I have no complaints about the second.

"After Monday it was important the supporters saw a team that was fighting for them.

"With 11 men I thought we were quick and dynamic and should have been one or two up and even down to 10 men we showed a different side to ourselves.

"I understand there was anger from the supporters after the first game but we showed that we learned and took it on board today."