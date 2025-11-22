Portsmouth 3-1 Millwall: Pompey see off 10-player Lions to return to winning ways

Zak Swanson's impressive strike set Portsmouth on their way to end their six-match winless run with a 3-1 victory over Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship.

Full-back Swanson lashed an unstoppable 20-yard piledriver for a goal of the month contender, before Adrien Segecic delightfully clipped in a second after half-time.

Mihailo Ivanovic pulled a goal back, after Joe Bryan had been dismissed for the visitors, but Jordan Williams secured the three points for the hosts late on.

Pompey had slipped to within four points of the relegation zone after picking up just two of the last 18 points available.

John Mousinho responded with five changes, including the returns of long-term absentees Segecic and goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid, against a Millwall side without victory in three outings.

A slow start at Fratton Park, with few chances, was punctuated in style by Swanson in the 22nd minute.

The former Arsenal youngster was handed the ball by Josh Murphy before striding forward unguarded and invited to shoot.

He did so with gusto, finding the top corner for his first goal since last Boxing Day.

The hosts had the better of the ball, with Florian Bianchini and Terry Devlin specifically lively, but they struggled to create clear-cut openings.

Millwall weathered the storm and had their best moment of the first half in the 40th minute. Derek Mazou-Sacko latched onto Regan Poole's half-clearance to fire on target but Schmid was able to hold, despite the ball coming through a crowded penalty box.

The visitors carried the momentum into the second half as Macaulay Langstaff saw a shot deflected behind.

However, the all-important second goal came at the other end as Segecic celebrated his own spectacular strike.

The Australian, who had missed the last four matches with an ankle injury, attempted to cross from the left side of the box but his dink flicked up off Tristan Crama and over Max Crocombe.

Schmid was forced into a smart save by substitute Daniel Kelly in the 65th minute but less than two minutes later, Millwall were down to 10 men. Bryan jumped into a terrible tackle on Callum Lang in midfield, having come on in the first half, and was dismissed.

The numerical advantage did not hinder the Lions and they got a lifeline when Ivanovic pulled a goal back. The Serbian reacted quickest in the box from a corner to net for the second match in a row.

Pompey should have made sure of the three points when Lang was twice denied when unmarked at the back post by Crocombe, before the goalkeeper denied the same player for a third time a minute later.

However, the hosts ensured they ended their winless streak in the 89th minute when Jordan Williams carried the ball from his own half before hammering home a third fabulous goal.

Murphy could have added a fourth in stoppage-time but was denied by the crossbar.

