Portsmouth 1-2 Plymouth Argyle: Pilgrims secure first away win of season to boost survival hopes

Plymouth recorded their first Sky Bet Championship away win of the season as they beat Portsmouth 2-1 at Fratton Park to boost their survival hopes.

The Pilgrims withstood a late Pompey onslaught to earn a priceless three points in their battle to avoid relegation.

Goals from Mustapha Bundu and Ryan Hardie put Argyle in command against a lacklustre Portsmouth who failed to hit the heights of their win over leaders Leeds at the weekend.

But a late red card for Argyle's Matthew Sorinola sparked Pompey into life and a fine strike from Adil Aouchiche launched late siege, but Argyle doggedly hung on.

Portsmouth had the first sight of goal after three minutes when Connor Ogilvie met a near-post corner and flashed a header across goal.

Argyle carved out the game's first real clear-cut chance after 12 minutes when a ball looped over a square Portsmouth back lie sent Hardie through on goal but Nicolas Schmid plunged low to his right to save.

Despite dominating possession, Portsmouth found it difficult to break down Plymouth's deep-lying defence but that might have changed after 20 minutes when Marlon Pack stepped forward to intercept a pass and released Jacob Murphy down the left, with his dangerous cross met by an alert Jordan Houghton just ahead of Colby Bishop.

Aouchiche swung the resulting corner in viciously and Argyle keeper Conor Hazard was forced to react sharply to beat the ball out.

Plymouth grew in confidence as the half grew and snatched the lead two minutes before half time.

Hardie swung in little more than a hopeful cross which was not dealt with by the Portsmouth defence and the ball dropped kindly for Mustapha Bundu who curled home a precise shot.

Hazard was forced into action as Portsmouth sought a rapid equaliser at the start of the second half, but it was Plymouth who extended their lead.

Hardie picked up a loose pass just inside his own half and, with Pompey caught pushing forward, he had a clear run on goal to finish past Schmid.

Portsmouth were labouring to create chances and when Murphy swung in an inviting cross the unmarked Mark O'Mahony planted his header wide from six yards out.

Sorinola's needless booking for time-wasting came home to haunt him as a foul earned him a second yellow leaving Plymouth to defend 11 minutes of stoppage time with 10 men.

Pompey took immediate advantage with the ball falling to Aouchiche, who rifled a shot past Hazard to set up a potential grandstand finish.

But even with 11 minutes of added time, Pompey failed to test the Plymouth keeper.

