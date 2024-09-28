Portsmouth 0-0 Sheffield United: Chris Wilder's Blades stay unbeaten with Fratton Park draw

Sheffield United extended their unbeaten start to the Sky Bet Championship season and made it a whole month without conceding after holding winless Portsmouth to a 0-0 draw at Fratton Park.

Pompey goalkeeper Will Norris was forced into four saves - including a stunning stop to deny Gustavo Hamer - but the Blades drew a blank for a first time this season.

They did however end September without conceding a goal and, with Blackburn, remain one of two sides yet to lose in the second tier this season.

Portsmouth stay second from bottom having failed to taste victory on their return to the Championship after 13 years.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After the full-time whistle, Portsmouth and Sheffield Utd players were involved in a scuffle.

Tom McIntyre was given a manic 20 minutes before kick-off. Having been named on the bench, he was called into the starting XI when Conor Shaughnessy pulled up in the warm-up.

After a quick warm-up, he was booked 82 seconds into the match after a hefty tackle on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The first half was full-blooded but lacking in regular attacking quality - with the two teams sharing four shots on target.

Paddy Lane was the first to get in behind and his caressed finish needed to be pushed wide by Michael Cooper, before Jacob Murphy tamely hit straight at the goalkeeper.

The Blades saw more of the ball but their only effort of note before the break came when the ever-dangerous Rak-Sakyi lifted a ball to the back post from the by-line to the head of Hamer, who was denied a third goal in successive matches by a brilliant flying save by Norris.

Cooper outdid his opposite number on the cusp of the interval when Marlon Pack's wide free-kick drifted all the way though a busy penalty box before the shot-stopper reacted late to save.

United started the second half on the front foot but could not find the killer touch when it mattered.

Hamer blazed an effort well over and Kieffer Moore lacked power with his header straight at Norris.

The Blades' assault was only paused when the game was stopped for a medical emergency in the stands.

Andre Brooks came off the bench to test Norrisr with a deflected shot and followed it up with a dragged effort off target.

Fellow substitute Tyrese Campbell also got himself in behind and would have broken the deadlock with a placed finish but for Norris' trailing leg.

Portsmouth saved their best second-half moment until the 90th minute when Pack's corner found an unmarked Jacob Farrell - but the debutant's header went over.

A game that simmered throughout boiled over after the final whistle as both sides squabbled, with Vinicius Souza and Campbell booked in the melee.

The managers

Portsmouth's John Mousinho:

"It is nice to hear that [see below] from such a good coach and manager. He has so much experience at this level and the level above.

"We need more of that, we need sides to come off and know they have been in a match and know it isn't going to be easy here.

"We have spoken about that at length this week, having conceded six in our last two home games, and we need more of that from the players.

"I am really pleased we went toe-to-toe with a promotion-chasing team. If we had come away with a win no one would have been shocked, but a point was a fair result.

"I have been much more pleased with the performances in the last three weeks. This was a much more solid display.

"I hope that win is coming, we have to do a bit more than we did today. We weren't quite good enough to get the win but it was certainly a positive."

Sheffield United's Chris Wilder:

"It wasn't our day and maybe we didn't deserve it, that's how the game goes. Portsmouth were good and you have to give them credit.

"If they play like that for all their home games and their away games, they will get results and they will win games.

"They will make it as difficult for other teams as they made it for us. Teams will get beaten here if Pompey play like that all season.

"I found out today that my goalkeeper can make some saves, as he hadn't had to make a save yet!

"I'm being tongue in cheek, we knew he could make saves, but now he has proved it to everybody, including our coaching staff and supporters.

"He's played a part today. We brought him in to make saves and when he is, he is playing his part.

"Everyone has to defend, it isn't just the keeper and back four that have to stick their bodies on the line. We defend from the front.

"We want to win games and take risks, we feel we are an attacking team, so to get those four sheets gives us a great base to move on."