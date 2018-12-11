Portsmouth 1-2 Charlton Athletic: Addicks deny Pompey winning record

2:17 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One between Portsmouth and Charlton Highlights of the Sky Bet League One between Portsmouth and Charlton

Charlton stunned Portsmouth 2-1 at Fratton Park to deny the League One leaders a post-war club record of nine successive wins.

First-half goals from Karlan Grant and substitute Nicky Ajose took the Addicks into the play-off places.

Andre Green's late effort was no more than a consolation goal for Pompey, who had Ben Thompson sent off in stoppage time.

Charlton took the lead after 23 minutes when Lyle Taylor crossed for Grant to slide in at the back post.

Ajose, on for the injured Grant, made it 2-0 two minutes before half-time with another close-range effort.

Pompey pulled one back with two minutes left when Green converted a Gareth Evans cross.

But their hopes of a stunning late comeback were dashed when Thompson was shown a straight red for a foul on the lively Taylor.