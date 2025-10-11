 Skip to content
Portugal vs Republic of Ireland. FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group F.

Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Portugal 1

  • R Neves (91st minute)

Republic of Ireland 0

    Match ends, Portugal 1, Republic of Ireland 0.
    second_half_end icon

    Second Half ends, Portugal 1, Republic of Ireland 0.
    offside icon

    Offside, Republic of Ireland. Mikey Johnston is caught offside.
    yellow_card icon

    Bernardo Silva (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Bernardo Silva (Portugal).
    free_kick_won icon

    Jayson Molumby (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    Nuno Mendes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by John Egan (Republic of Ireland).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Rafael Leão (Portugal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Trincão following a fast break.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Jayson Molumby (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
    goal icon

    Goal! Portugal 1, Republic of Ireland 0. Rúben Neves (Portugal) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Trincão with a cross.
    comment icon

    Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.
    free_kick_won icon

    Rúben Dias (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Trincão (Portugal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by John Egan.
    yellow_card icon

    Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_won icon

    Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rúben Dias with a cross.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Portugal. Gonçalo Ramos replaces Bruno Fernandes.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland. John Egan replaces Séamus Coleman.
    yellow_card icon

    Ryan Manning (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card.
    offside icon

    Offside, Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Rúben Dias (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Neves.
    corner icon

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Ryan Manning.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Troy Parrott replaces Evan Ferguson.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Will Smallbone replaces Chiedozie Ogbene.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Rúben Dias (Portugal) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
    yellow_card icon

    Jayson Molumby (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card.
    corner icon

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Caoimhín Kelleher.
    penalty_saved icon

    Penalty saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal by Caoimhín Kelleher (Republic of Ireland).
    penalty_lost icon

    Penalty conceded by Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) with a handball in the penalty area.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Trincão (Portugal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
    free_kick_won icon

    Nuno Mendes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland).
    yellow_card icon

    Caoimhín Kelleher (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nélson Semedo with a cross.
    yellow_card icon

    Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Portugal).
    free_kick_won icon

    Jayson Molumby (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Mikey Johnston replaces Festy Ebosele because of an injury.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Portugal. Trincão replaces Diogo Dalot.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Festy Ebosele (Republic of Ireland).
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Portugal. Rafael Leão replaces Pedro Neto.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Portugal. Nélson Semedo replaces Vitinha.
    offside icon

    Offside, Portugal. Pedro Neto is caught offside.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Vitinha (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Caoimhín Kelleher (Republic of Ireland). Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Rúben Neves (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Caoimhín Kelleher (Republic of Ireland). Assisted by Nuno Mendes.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Diogo Dalot (Portugal).
    free_kick_won icon

    Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Vitinha (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rúben Neves with a headed pass.
    offside icon

    Offside, Republic of Ireland. Chiedozie Ogbene is caught offside.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Diogo Dalot.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match (Portugal).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Diogo Dalot with a cross.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Rúben Neves (Portugal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nuno Mendes.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nuno Mendes.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Portugal. Renato Veiga replaces Gonçalo Inácio.

    Second Half begins Portugal 0, Republic of Ireland 0.
    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Portugal 0, Republic of Ireland 0.
    corner icon

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Nathan Collins.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Bernardo Silva (Portugal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
    comment icon

    Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Caoimhín Kelleher (Republic of Ireland). Assisted by Pedro Neto.
    offside icon

    Offside, Republic of Ireland. Chiedozie Ogbene is caught offside.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Rúben Neves (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Gonçalo Inácio (Portugal) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Caoimhín Kelleher (Republic of Ireland). Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.
    corner icon

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Séamus Coleman.
    corner icon

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Jake O'Brien.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Vitinha (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro Neto.
    corner icon

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Dara O'Shea.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Gonçalo Inácio (Portugal).
    free_kick_won icon

    Festy Ebosele (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro Neto.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Pedro Neto (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rúben Neves with a cross.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).
    free_kick_won icon

    Jayson Molumby (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jayson Molumby (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jake O'Brien.
    offside icon

    Offside, Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
    free_kick_won icon

    Nuno Mendes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vitinha.
    yellow_card icon

    Festy Ebosele (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_won icon

    Nuno Mendes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Festy Ebosele (Republic of Ireland).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Bernardo Silva (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
    post icon

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box.
    free_kick_won icon

    Gonçalo Inácio (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Festy Ebosele (Republic of Ireland).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Diogo Dalot (Portugal).
    free_kick_won icon

    Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    offside icon

    Offside, Portugal. Bernardo Silva is caught offside.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nuno Mendes.
    free_kick_won icon

    Nuno Mendes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Nuno Mendes (Portugal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross.
    offside icon

    Offside, Republic of Ireland. Chiedozie Ogbene is caught offside.
    corner icon

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Séamus Coleman.
    corner icon

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Ryan Manning.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.