Preston 3-1 Blackpool: Brad Potts, Ben Whiteman and Tom Cannon score in West Lancashire derby

Preston claimed the West Lancashire bragging rights by cruising to a 3-1 victory over their relegation-threatened rivals Blackpool.

Brad Potts opened the scoring in just the 12th minute against his former club with a sweet strike that found the bottom corner before celebrating in front of the travelling fans who once adored him.

Blackpool, second bottom in the Championship, had hit a post when the scores were level but were soon two behind as Ben Whiteman caught out goalkeeper Chris Maxwell with a clever free-kick.

Tom Cannon made sure Preston would take the points with a cool finish that went in off the right post shortly after half-time although Blackpool pulled one back in the final minute through Jerry Yates' tap-in.

How Preston beat their local rivals

Image: Preston players celebrate Brad Pott's opening goal against Blackpool

Blackpool were unfortunate not to take the lead in the 8th minute when Keshi Anderson's low shot from inside the box hit the left post. Potts quickly capitalised on that near miss, arrowing a fine drive into the bottom left corner.

Then the hosts doubled their lead in the 26th minute through Whiteman's 25-yard free-kick which out-foxed Maxwell, who appeared to be expecting the midfielder to deliver the ball into the area.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thomas Cannon finds the bottom corner to give Preston a 3-0 lead over Blackpool

The Blackpool goalkeeper, though, tipped over Jordan Storey's header at a corner yet he could do nothing about Cannon's strike six minutes into the second half at the end of a Preston counter-attack, slotting the ball in off the right post.

Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy made three changes at the break and their second half performance was much-improved. Morgan Rogers and Andy Lyons both put good headed chances wide and Freddie Woodman made two fine saves from Josh Bowler and Ian Poveda.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brad Potts gives Preston the lead against Blackpool with a fierce shot into the far corner

Maxwell did have to deny Liam Delap when one-on-one but Blackpool finally netted the goal their second half performance deserved as Yates turned in Bowler's cross from close range.

Player of the Match - Tom Cannon

Preston visit Queens Park Rangers on Friday April 7 at 3pm, live on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Blackpool host Cardiff in a huge relegation six-pointer on Good Friday.