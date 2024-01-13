Preston North End 2-0 Bristol City: Will Keane scores twice as North End ease to victory

Substitute striker Will Keane struck a sweet double as Preston claimed a 2-0 home win against Bristol City.

The former Manchester United forward made a fine impact from the bench with two goals in the space of 23 second-half minutes as the Lilywhites claimed their first league win since Boxing Day.

Victory also saw Ryan Lowe's side end a worrying run of four defeats in their last five Championship matches having made a flying start to the season.

Defeat for the Robins means they have now not won in their last four matches and last won at Deepdale 13 years ago.

Defender Taylor Gardner-Hickman came close to giving the visitors an early lead but saw his goal-bound shot superbly saved by Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Montenegro striker Milutin Osmajic tried his luck from the outside of the box with the hosts' first chance after 19 minutes, but his right-foot strike flew wide of the left-hand upright.

Irish forward Jason Knight thought he had put Bristol City ahead with a thunderous strike, but Preston shot-stopper Woodman pulled off a fine save to tip his effort over the crossbar.

Defender Rob Dickie also saw a header saved by the home keeper, who found himself too busy for his own liking.

Zak Vyner rifled a fierce right-foot shot wide of the right-hand post as the visitors kept pressing for the opener, before Knight smashed over the bar with another excellent chance.

Albanian forward Anis Mehmeti saw his left-foot shot saved by Woodman, who was having a fine afternoon between the posts.

At the other end, Canadian midfielder Liam Millar was denied by a smart block from Robins keeper Max O'Leary, while midfielder Duane Holmes fired over with an angled drive.

Keane, fellow striker Emil Riis and attacking midfielder Mads Frokjaer-Jensen were introduced to spice things up for Preston.

And it worked as they found a spring in their step and were in front for the first time 20 minutes after the triple substitution.

Keane needed just two minutes for his first chance of the afternoon, O'Leary pulling off a fine block to stop his shot flying into the top corner.

The forward went close again five minutes later, firing wide from close range when he probably should have done better.

Mehmeti shot wide for the visitors and had an effort well-saved by Woodman, before Keane finally made the breakthrough.

His clinical strike from the centre of the goal was too good for O'Leary - and not long afterwards he doubled the home side's advantage.

Frokjaer-Jensen had a shot saved as the pressure mounted, before Keane fired into the bottom-right corner with a superb left-foot strike for his eighth goal of the season.

