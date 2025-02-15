Preston North End 0-0 Burnley: Promotion-chasing Clarets make it 11 clean sheets in a row

Burnley made it 11 clean sheets in a row in the Sky Bet Championship but were left frustrated as they drew 0-0 away at local rivals Preston.

The promotion-chasing visitors missed a series of good chances with Lyle Foster culpable for wasting two of the clearer openings.

The Clarets have now had 11 scoreless draws in the league this season while Preston continue their remarkable run of having lost just once at Deepdale in the Championship since Paul Heckingbottom's arrival in August.

Burnley had the first glimpse of goal after seven minutes but Jaidon Anthony dragged his shot wide upon entering the box after doing well to dispossess Jayden Meghoma.

But Preston quickly rallied and caught their opponents cold just three minutes later as Mads Frokjaer-Jensen slipped Milutin Osmajic in behind and the Montenegrin would have scored had CJ Egan-Riley not recovered well to bravely block.

Just before the half-hour mark it was Egan-Riley's partner, Maxime Esteve, who was on last-ditch blocking duties, this time to deny Kaine Kesler-Hayden at the far post as the on-loan Aston Villa man tried to provide the finishing touch to a wonderful bit of team play.

The Clarets were struggling to get going but had two half-chances with Zian Flemming lashing over from a tight angle after running onto James Trafford's long punt before Connor Roberts' cross-shot was awkwardly parried by Freddie Woodman.

Foster, however, should have fired Burnley ahead in the final seconds of the half, after being teed up on a plate by Flemming, but the 24-year-old sent his effort from the centre of the box into orbit with the goal gaping.

Nonetheless, the South African attacker did not go into hiding and he clipped the outside of the post early in the second half after some excellent footwork to create space for himself just outside the six-yard box.

Brad Potts nearly curled Andrew Hughes' pass into the far corner from a difficult angle after 64 minutes as the Lilywhites looked to reassert some threat on the match.

Scott Parker's 71st-minute introduction of Sporting Lisbon loanee Marcus Edwards saw Anthony moved over to the left and the on-loan Bournemouth man nearly made an instant impact on the opposite flank, shifting inside of Ryan Porteous before bending a shot just over the top.

It was Anthony again in the thick of the action shortly after, whipping in a delightful free-kick that Flemming misjudged from point-blank range when any touch of conviction would have surely opened the scoring.

Edwards sprung to life in the latter stages of the half and thought he had won a penalty after going down under a Lewis Gibson lunge but referee Andrew Kitchen waved away the vocal appeals.

The managers

Preston's Paul Heckingbottom:

"It looks like there's some allegation that [Osmajic] has said something. At the moment, it's 'he said, she said'. It looked like the referee handled it well in terms of the procedures and what's meant to happen. I don't know what the cause of it was but I think the referee handled it well.

"I enjoyed it, as much as I can when I'm not on the sidelines. There was an intensity to it that represented top-end Championship play because that's what Burnley bring and that's us.

"That's two games we've had against them. The margins are so fine and as we've shown against all the teams at the top, if that's our level then we'd be up there with them.

"It's a good indication that we're more than capable of competing in this division."

Burnley's Scott Parker:

"It's a penalty for me and I don't think I'm being biased in my understanding of it. Marcus Edwards has touched the ball first and then he's touched it onto the player who's slid on the ground onto that player.

"The referee said to me that the defender got the ball. He didn't get the ball. If the defender's running with the ball and I want to tackle him, I have to get contact with the ball first."

More controversy happened midway through the second half as Milutin Osmajic got involved in a heated verbal exchange with Hannibal Mejbri, and Parker confirmed that his midfielder has reported the incident.

"Something inappropriate was said to Hannibal which he reported. You could clearly see he was very distressed and in that moment we tried to get some context into what exactly had happened because he was very emotional.

"He explained to me what was said and at that moment we just wanted to work out how he was and where he was in his head space. It will go down to due process now."