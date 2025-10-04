Preston North End 2-0 Charlton Athletic: Thierry Small and Daniel Jebbison net in Lilywhites win

Thierry Small scored against his old club as Preston beat Charlton 2-0 in the Sky Bet Championship.

The 21-year-old was getting token jeers from the away following and he responded with a deflected opener in the 67th minute.

In a game of attrition on a windy afternoon, Daniel Jebbison scored his first goal for Preston to double the lead late in the second half.

It was Jebbison who had the first shot of a very cagey opening after 15 minutes but the on-loan Bournemouth man directed Andrija Vukcevic's delivery comfortably wide.

Charlton were happy to sit in and contain North End with Sonny Carey having their first sight of goal 10 minutes later, curling well wide from 25 yards despite having time to pick his spot.

Shortly after, Lewis Dobbin had two bites at the Charlton cherry - scuffing a shot from range harmlessly wide before thundering over the bar from a tight angle inside the box.

Vukcevic was a constant threat down the left for Preston and his whipped delivery was glanced wide by Ben Whiteman as another half-chance went begging for the hosts.

The Addicks nearly took the lead at the end of the half with a lovely passing move, finishing with Charlie Kelman finding Tyreece Campbell with a low ball into the box but Jordan Storey made an excellent block at the last moment.

Paul Heckingbottom's men came out of the traps firing with Dobbin launching over from the edge of the box just a few minutes into the second half.

Ali McCann had a golden chance to score on the hour mark after being picked out unmarked in the six-yard box by Andrew Hughes but his header was too close to Thomas Kaminski, who made an excellent reaction stop.

Inevitably it was Small who bagged the opener, receiving the ball from Dobbin inside a crowded penalty area before seeing his strike loop off Kayne Ramsay and over Kaminski.

The London outfit rallied and James Bree shanked horribly over as Preston failed to convincingly clear their lines from Macaulay Gillesphey's cross.

Dobbin, the provider for the goal, then had a chance to double the lead after storming into the box and beyond the Charlton defence but his 72nd-minute dinked effort sailed harmlessly wide.

Liam Lindsay and Alfie Devine both came onto the pitch in the 77th minute and they combined brilliantly three minutes later for the second Preston goal. Devine then squared for Jebbison, who stroked home from close range.

The managers

Preston's Paul Heckingbottom:

"I'm really glad he was involved in the game. I spoke to him [beforehand] and said that it's just another game but it's different because Thierry is young and excitable.

"We just wanted him to really focus on his role and what his job was and he went and did it.

"When you play against former clubs, you know you're getting a bit of stick and it's nice to get one over them so Thierry will have enjoyed that but he's keeping his feet on the ground and he just wants to keep doing well for us.

"All we want is Thierry to give his best for us and his best is always going to be good enough."

Charlton's Nathan Jones:

"It was a game of real, real fine margins. Both teams [were] really well matched, and we got let down by a decision.

"The first goal, it was always going to be about the first goal, and we got let down by the officials. They went down the other end and scored and that's my real disappointment.

"Reece [Burke] headed it on to their guy. It's gone out. It's clear and they've given [the throw] the other way. They throw it quickly, they go down the other end and they score.

"The fourth official is standing in the same position as me and can see it clearly. The linesman is there. Don't blame the referee. He relies on people around him. All we ask is that they get simple decisions right.

"If we'd been beaten by a wonderful team and a wonderful goal then we'll take it but that wasn't the case today."