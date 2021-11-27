Preston 1-1 Fulham: Ched Evans earns deserved point for North End against Championship leaders

Fulham missed the chance to open a significant gap at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table for the second time in four days as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Preston.

On Wednesday night, they failed to find a way past stricken bottom club Derby, but the game at Deepdale started positively and they took the lead when Tim Ream poked home from inside the six-yard box (15).

Preston kept chances of a potentially decisive second to a minimum and then earned a share of the spoils when substitute Ched Evans bundled a well-deserved equaliser, despite suspicions of handball (72).

The Cottagers remain in first place ahead of the remainder of the weekend's action, two points ahead of Bournemouth - who face Coventry this afternoon - while Preston stay 14th, six points outside the top six.

How Fulham were given a reality check at Deepdale

With Aleksandar Mitrovic back after missing the midweek draw with Derby, Fulham received a huge boost - not least due to the fact he had scored more goals against Preston than any other team in his career.

But after a typically dominant start from the Championship front-runners, the first goal of the game came from an unlikely source. When Jean Michael Seri delivered a well-hit free-kick from the right flank, Ream was on hand to nip between defenders and poke in his first goal since Boxing Day 2017.

Preston did not let their heads drop, though, and it was they who created the better openings from there, with Emil Riis getting the better of Ream and Tosin Adarabioyo on a number occasions, though the Dane was unable to apply the finishing touches.

Fulham struggled to get control of the game after the restart, too, allowing Riis to fire in another warning shot. After his long throw was repelled, he soon had the ball back at his feet and managed to hit a low shot from 18 yards that Marek Rodak had to be alert to hold.

On the hour mark, Evans - who had scored in North End's midweek win over Middlesbrough - was introduced. And 12 minutes after later, he brought the hosts level from close-range, though there were suspicions of handball from both himself and Riis when Ben Whiteman delivered his corner from the left.

Fulham probed for a winner in the closing stages, but after a below-par performance across the board, it failed to materialise.

What's next?

Fulham are next in action on Friday, December 3, when they host Bournemouth at 7.45pm - in a game live on Sky Sports Football - while Preston return the following day at 3pm, when they face Blackburn in the Lancashire derby at Ewood Park.