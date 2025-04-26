Preston 1-2 Plymouth Argyle: All-but relegated Pilgrims drag North End into melee

Preston's Sky Bet Championship future still hangs in the balance after slumping to a 2-1 defeat against Plymouth.

Mustapha Bundu put Argyle ahead in the 14th minute and Callum Wright came off the bench to seal victory with a 75th-minute second.

Emil Riis scored in the final minutes as Plymouth failed to clear a corner, but Miron Muslic's men held on to the victory.

It was a valiant performance from the Pilgrims because Shandon Baptiste's late winner for Luton in the earlier match against Coventry essentially all-but confirmed their relegation to Sky Bet League One.

For Preston, the result marks no win in seven, four straight defeats and they sit one point above the relegation zone with one match to go.

The hosts did come out to a rousing reception and started brightly as two early chances fell to Liam Lindsay, who first headed Robbie Brady's cross straight at goalkeeper Conor Hazard before seeing his volley from Stefan Thordarson's corner blocked from close range.

But Plymouth were looking dangerous in transition and took the lead as the lively Bali Mumba stormed into the box from wide before teeing up an emphatic first-time finish from Bundu.

The visitors continued to look press on the counter, but their second meaningful chance came from an Adam Randell corner as Nikola Katic planted a header straight at Dai Cornell from close range in the 25th minute.

Preston could have equalised just after the half-hour mark as Brady's looping cross to the back post was met by Thordarson, but the Iceland international volleyed over without composure.

In first-half stoppage time, Riis, who looks set to leave Deepdale when his contract runs out in the summer, had two chances within a minute. Firstly, he saw his improvised shot blocked by Victor Palsson before heading Brady's follow-up corner agonisingly wide with the goal gaping.

If North End were to get back into the match, 33-year-old Brady was the most likely avenue and the Republic of Ireland international stung the palms of Hazard with a 53rd-minute long-range effort.

However, their big moment came in the 73rd minute as Plymouth's defence fell asleep and Milutin Osmajic had a clear opening on goal, but the Montenegrin fired wide.

That miss was the turning point in the game as, shortly after, Argyle quickly moved the ball down the other end with two substitutes combining as Maksym Talovierov turned the ball to Wright, who doubled the lead from close range.

There was a late rallying cry in the 89th minute as Ched Evans came on to tee-up Riis, who finished confidently after Plymouth made a mess of clearing Ben Whiteman's corner, but nothing more came of it.

The managers

Preston's Paul Heckingbottom:

"A scare like this is 100 per cent [a wake-up call]. But all I'm focused on is the preparation and the performance next week. That's it. That's what we mentioned today.

"The missing bits were in both boxes and we should be having a completely different conversation, but I've said that too many times and that's been the one consistent flaw in our performances.

"When we've had the performances, when we've had the chances, we've not picked up enough three points off it and that's the tale of it. When we've not been at our best, we've not been able to get over the line like Plymouth have today."

Plymouth's Miron Muslic:

"We tried everything and we gave it all. Believe me, it was not easy for the lads, knowing from the first whistle that Luton scored this unbelievable goal in minute 90 and that we are relegated.

"It's a tough one to take but then going outside and being ready to give it all one more time, first of all for us as a team, and for the Green Army, shows that we have the right character. It's a sad, sad day for all of us.

"The character testament was there from the whole team. You go out on to the pitch knowing you're relegated and you play Preston. They have something to play for.

"If you give everything to the lads then you can demand everything back. We gave it all from day one until today and then it's easier to get everything back from the players because they believe in the process and they follow you."