Paul Ince to take temporary charge of Reading after Veljko Paunovic sacked following 3-2 win over Preston

Paul Ince will take temporary charge of Reading after Veljko Paunovic was sacked in the wake of the Royals' win at Preston - their first in the league since November 27.

Paunovic took charge at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in August 2020 and guided the club to a seventh-place finish in his first season in Berkshire.

But his side have lost 18 of their 32 league games this term and sit just five points above the relegation zone.

Ince now returns to the dugout having left his last manager's job at Blackpool in 2014.

'Every point now vital'

Reading announced the decision to replace Paunovic just moments after their 3-2 win at Preston.

The club said Paunovic had been afforded more time to turn things around after facing difficulties out of his control including transfer embargo restrictions and a six-point deduction imposed by the EFL.

But a decision had already been made with the club acknowledging their recent form "sees us in a battle for second tier survival".

Image: Veljko Paunovic had been in charge of the Royals since August 2020

A statement read: "With nearly a third of the season still remaining and every point now vital in our bid to retain Championship status, the decision has been mutually agreed to make a change.

Ince, whose son Tom is on loan at Reading, will take charge of the first team as chief executive Dayong Pang leads the search for a permanent appointment.

"This work will be done quickly but without undue haste as we fully appreciate the importance of our decision to appoint a new manager at this crucial stage of the campaign," Pang said.

Lucas Joao inspires Reading win

Image: Lucas Joao scored twice in the 3-2 win away at Preston

Lucas Joao starred in Reading's victory, netting twice inside the first 20 minutes before John Swift put the Royals in total control.

But the visitors switched off following their third and allowed Daniel Johnson to pull a goal back two minutes later.

Cameron Archer scrambled home with 16 minutes to go to set up a tense finish, but a beleaguered Reading side were able to stand firm as they claimed their first win in 13 matches.

Joao had got the visitors off to a flyer when he slotted home at the second attempt after his first effort had been saved by Daniel Iversen.

Emil Riis Jakobsen had a shot blocked from Ben Whiteman's corner as Preston looked for a quick response.

Patrick Bauer headed behind for a corner as Joao prepared to connect with Swift's cross, but he got on the end of another Swift pass minutes later to double the Royals' advantage with a brilliant finish into the roof of the net.

Michael Morrison and Thomas Holmes combined well to keep out Scott Sinclair on the half-hour mark.

Brad Potts was replaced by Liam Lindsay on 35 minutes, before Iversen made a good reaction save to keep out Joao's volley.

Riis Jakobsen blazed over just before the break after good pressing by Sinclair won the ball back from Holmes.

Whiteman made way for Ryan Ledson at half-time as Ryan Lowe looked to turn the game around, but Iversen was forced to turn Swift's free-kick away for a corner as the visitors continued to set the pace.

Andrew Hughes cleared a Morrison effort off the line a minute later after Swift caused more bother with a good cross.

Swift then extended Reading's lead on 55 minutes after he curled home to finish a fine team move.

But they switched off two minutes later when Johnson scored from the edge of the box with the help of a deflection.

Swift went close with an in-swinging free-kick on 71 minutes as Reading began to enjoy themselves.

However, Archer got Preston back into it after he got the finishing touch following a goalmouth scramble.

Sinclair shot just over on 79 minutes after Alan Browne played him in, before Ched Evans headed wide from a Sepp Van Den Berg cross.

Sinclair then headed narrowly wide as another Van Den Berg caused trouble on the stroke of full-time.

What the managers said...

Preston's Ryan Lowe: "We were nowhere near the levels of expectations we have. The first 30 minutes we were not a Preston North End side that suits me or the fans. The first half cost us today.

"To be 2-0 down after 18 minutes was tough and the game plan goes out of the window. We don't want to keep fighting back from that position, you can't give teams head starts and still expect to win."

Reading's Veljko Paunovic: "It came to the point where it is best for the club. I am aware of the things that are happening and the negativity surrounding me - I never thought that was fair. I don't think at this point the team needs that. I am completely unselfish in this decision. I just want the team to excel and I want the best for the team and the club.

"I really have a huge respect for the opportunity and the time I spent at the club. I respect the opportunity the board gave me and the staff and all the people behind the scenes who gave me and the team the support to compete and play like we did today. Therefore, I just wanted to do the best for the club and we have come to an agreement.

"We need everyone to support the new manager and the team now. We have made sacrifices so far and it must be paid off with salvation for the team this season."