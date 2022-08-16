Preston 0-0 Rotherham: North End play out another goalless draw

Preston and Rotherham both maintained their unbeaten Championship records as they drew 0-0 in a hard-fought Roses battle.

North End enjoyed by far the better of the match and defensively looked solid again, having not conceded now in their first four league matches.

Rotherham, meanwhile, in somehow repelling all that Preston threw at them, registered a third game without defeat.

Ryan Lowe's hosts ought to have struck inside five minutes.

Troy Parrott made a terrific run towards the Rotherham box and played a perfectly-weighted pass to Daniel Johnson, but he side-footed wide from 10 yards.

Parrott, on loan from Tottenham, himself went close a minute later as North End started purposefully.

The Millers were having no joy whatsoever against North End's mean defence, while goalkeeper Freddie Woodman also looked a safe pair of hands as he routinely grabbed a couple of crosses.

Preston were dominant and they went close again when Parrott's crisp low shot was superbly blocked by Millers defender Cameron Humphreys.

On the half-hour mark Rotherham came close to a surprise opener.

Conor Washington latched onto a superb through ball from Dan Barlaser, only to see his low effort squirm inches the wrong side of the post.

As half-time approached the Millers had keeper Viktor Johansson to thank for keeping Preston out again.

This time skipper Alan Browne played Parrott in, but Johansson saved superbly from point-blank range.

At the end of an entertaining opening half, Woodman was brilliant in keeping out a smart near-post effort from Washington.

Preston almost struck early again in the second half, with centre-back Liam Lindsay charging into the box before heading Robbie Brady's corner-kick inches over the top.

By the hour mark it was still goalless at Deepdale, though Browne came close for the hosts when his powerful drive on the turn was well gathered by Johansson.

It was North End who were looking the most likely again, but Ben Whiteman cut a frustrated figure after he blazed a 64th-minute strike over the top from 20 yards.

The woodwork then got in Preston's way when sought-after striker Emil Riis - just on as a substitute - crashed a shot against a post from the tightest of angles.

Incredibly, Brad Potts then thumped a cracking drive against the crossbar as the Millers' backs were now firmly against the wall.

There was brief respite for Rotherham when skipper Ben Wiles placed a side-footed shot way off target, but they had been second best pretty much throughout the 90 minutes.