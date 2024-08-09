Preston North End 0-2 Sheffield United: Gustavo Hamer scores stunner as Blades record opening-night win

Oliver Arblaster and Gustavo Hamer found the net as Sheffield United wrapped up a comfortable 2-0 victory over Preston on their return to the Championship.

Academy star Arblaster opened the scoring with a 12th-minute deflected effort and Hamer took advantage of a Freddie Woodman howler to add a second in the 55th minute.

It was a buoyant atmosphere at Deepdale and Will Keane nearly gave the home supporters some early cheer but he could not keep his first-time effort down after connecting with Robbie Brady's cross in the opening minutes.

That excitement dampened somewhat as their Yorkshire-based opponents soon took the lead.

Andre Brooks found Arblaster on the edge of the box and the 20-year-old, who had started the game in confident fashion, saw his shot deflected off Andrew Hughes and past a wrong-footed Woodman.

The visitors were getting the most joy on the turnover from Preston's own mistakes but the North End rearguard were managing to keep them at bay.

Nothing exemplified this more than in the 19th minute as captain Ben Whiteman sloppily lost possession in the middle of the park before recovering brilliantly to deny Callum O'Hare what looked certain to be a debut goal as the former Coventry man burst into the box.

Nonetheless, the home side were still well in the fight and new signing Stefan Thordarson was impressing - teeing up Emil Riis in the 34th minute and Brad Potts shortly after - though Adam Davies and Jack Robinson made the respective blocks.

And the Lilywhites came out with a purpose after the interval as Sam Greenwood and Jack Whatmough both went close with shots just minutes after the restart, either side of an ambitious 20-yard volley from Kieffer Moore.

Moore was involved in the thick of the action again on 51 minutes, slamming a shot into the side netting after finding space in behind, before Brooks rolled a tame effort into Woodman's hands from a promising position just four minutes later.

However, after collecting Brooks' strike, the Preston keeper then threw the ball straight to Hamer and, having brought the ball under his control, the 27-year-old expertly chipped home from 30 yards.

That error was the catalyst for Wilder's men to seize the initiative as Hamer, O'Hare and Arblaster started to ping the ball with a real swagger and, at times, it looked like they were toying with their opponents.

All-action Thordarson stung the palms of Davies with a 66th-minute drive from close range but the visitors held firm.

Despite a two-point deduction for off-the-pitch financial issues, the future looks bright for Sheffield United while Preston will undoubtedly have easier days at the office.

The managers

Preston's Ryan Lowe:

"I thought we were alright and well in the game, before their goal. It was a shot which ricocheted in. After that, I thought we were OK - we got in at half time and discussed how we can get the centre-backs, fours and tens higher. We didn't do enough at the top end of the pitch, in the first half. Second half, we changed one or two things and came out of the blocks a little bit faster.

"I thought we had real impetus and were on top. The decision Fred has made, it is a genuine mistake. I thought he was fantastic all game - his distribution was brilliant and there is no blame culture here, from us. We are in this together and Fred is disappointed in there. I think he reacted to the noise for us to go quickly and he hasn't seen Hamer - a quality player like that can punish you. Overall, they had three shots on target I think and two went in."

Sheffield United's Chris Wilder:

"We weren't as sharp as we could be. Fortunate to go ahead and we knew there would be a reaction. The second goal changed the dynamics of the game. I will demand a lot of my players and Gus [Hamer] redeemed himself with that incredible finish. We were comfortable after that.

"He saw the 'keeper off his line, and it was a fabulous finish. Delighted with how we managed the game after that. Two-nil we will take every day and we didn't really give up any opportunities. When we had to defend our box, we did. It wasn't always one way traffic. Nice to win a game of football for a change!

"Good energy, good character. When we had to suffer, there was good personality. Enjoy wearing the shirt, you have incredible support behind you. They showed it today, you have to enjoy your football. No motivation was needed. Playing in one of the best leagues in Europe and we want to get back to what we do, which is being a good football club."