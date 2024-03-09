Preston North End 1-2 Stoke City: Luke McNally winner boosts Potters' survival hopes

Luke McNally scored a late winner as Stoke boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 Championship victory over play-off hopefuls Preston at Deepdale.

Andrew Hughes was unfortunate to put into his own goal after 64 minutes to give Steven Schumacher's Potters the lead.

Preston substitute Milutin Osmajic's clever finish - three minutes later - levelled matters before McNally's 87th-minute winner clinched a surprise victory in Lancashire to take them three points clear of the relegation zone.

Ryan Lowe's side's play-off hopes were dented as they fell to their first defeat since January and now lie five points off the top six.

Image: Luke McNally of Stoke City scores his teams second goal of the gam

The hosts were first to threaten to break the deadlock in the 19th minute when their penalty claims were dismissed after in-form striker Emil Riis latched onto a smart Alan Browne ball in the box, but slipped under pressure from defender Ben Wilmot.

The travelling Potters were made to wait until the 37th minute before their first shot on goal, as Bae Junho collected a loose ball deep in the Lilywhites' half and had a low effort easily collected by goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Schumacher's men then tested Woodman's gloves again only five minutes later, when forward Tyrese Campbell's quick right-sided run allowed him to release a tame strike on goal from the near post.

Preston looked rather more comfortable following the break and had another strong call for a penalty denied in the 54th minute after Riis excellently flicked in Browne, who stumbled under pressure on the right-hand side of the box.

Lynden Gooch should have put the visitors ahead two minutes later when he picked up Preston midfielder Mads Frokjaer's loose pass by the near post, but Woodman just about managed to parry the former Sunderland player's strike.

But the former Premier League side's pressure paid dividends in the 64th minute as Gooch whipped in a venomous ball from the left wing and Hughes opened the scoring with an own goal.

Yet that lead only lasted for around four minutes before Hughes worked to cancel out his mistake. Preston achieved parity through Osmajic, who flicked Hughes' left-sided cross under former North End goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

Preston then almost carved out a lead of their own in the 82nd minute when midfielder Ben Whiteman was slipped in one-on-one by via a counter attack, yet his effort was excellently saved by Iversen.

The hosts were left to rue that missed opportunity only five minutes later as they failed to clear a Lewis Baker free-kick and McNally poked the ball home following a defensive mix-up to edge Stoke into the lead.

A boisterous home support willed their side on for a much-needed equaliser, but none was forthcoming as the Lilywhites' seven-match unbeaten run came to an end.

The managers

Preston's Ryan Lowe:

"It was tough because we were nowhere near the levels that we've been at.

"We knew Stoke were going to come and fight and they obviously changed shape to nullify us and stop us from playing. We were flat. We weren't on the level we've been at during the last few weeks.

"Maybe that will give us a kick up the backside. You can't give teams like Stoke, who are fighting for their lives, opportunities to score goals.

"I just don't want the season to fizzle out. I want us to keep pushing.

"There are some good teams in around us. I know how tough the Championship is, but I want to give the lads a chance to stay in and around the top spots.

"The points that we've got are excellent and hopefully this can give us a bit of a kick up the backside, so we don't get too carried away.

"We need to get a result against Plymouth now before the international break."

Stoke's Steven Schumacher:

"It's an important win. We've had a good week actually with a really good performance against Leeds on Tuesday where we could have got a point.

"To come here today and take all three points is a really good achievement because we were up against a really good team who are in excellent form, so yeah it was a battle.

"It wasn't the prettiest of games, but with that pitch and the style of game it was going to be, it doesn't matter.

"Getting the win is all that matters. This result can give everyone a bit of confidence and belief. It's huge to be out of the bottom three.

"Everyone understands that there are so many teams down there fighting for their lives.

"We need to back that up now in the next game against Norwich and see if we can get a result there, because every point is going to be crucial."