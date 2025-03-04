Preston North End 0-0 Swansea City: Lilywhites and managerless Swans battle to draw

Swansea made it four points from two games under caretaker boss Alan Sheehan as they held FA Cup quarter-finalists Preston 0-0 at Deepdale.

Milutin Osmajic was unable to make the most of some good opportunities for the hosts as Swansea, who went close through substitute Eom Ji-sung, added a draw on the road to the 3-0 home win over Blackburn that they had recorded 10 days earlier in their first match after sacking Luke Williams.

The Welsh side, beaten in seven out of nine Championship games prior to Williams' dismissal, are now 10 points above the relegation zone in 16th.

They are two points and one place behind Paul Heckingbottom's Preston, who have won only one of their last six league games.

The contest came three days on from North End securing a first FA Cup last-eight appearance since 1966, in which they will host Aston Villa, with a 3-0 home victory over Burnley.

That match had seen Osmajic make headlines as, after Burnley players refused to shake his hand prior to kick-off and he was booed by Clarets fans, he cupped his ears having scored his 13th goal of the season.

Osmajic had been accused by Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri of racially abusing him when the teams met in the league two weeks earlier - accusations he denies and which are being investigated by the Football Association.

The Montenegro forward retained his place as Heckingbottom made one change from the cup tie, bringing in Sam Greenwood for Stefan Thordarson, while Swansea were unchanged from the Blackburn match.

Swansea made the better start, with Zan Vipotnik heading over and Lewis O'Brien's drilled effort bringing a save out of Freddie Woodman.

Preston offered little at the other end until a Will Keane strike was blocked in the 25th minute, and Greenwood then headed over before Osmajic saw a shot go the same way from close range via a deflection off Swans defender Josh Key.

Greenwood had another chance late in the first half - shortly after Swansea had been forced to take off Myles Peart-Harris, replacing him with Eom - but his shot was dealt with by Lawrence Vigouroux, who also caught a free-kick from the on-loan Leeds player in stoppage time.

Osmajic then passed up a great opportunity moments into the second half, being played in by Brad Potts only to misjudge his finish as he dragged wide.

Further Swansea blocks thwarted Greenwood and Ryan Ledson, before Eom sent a low free-kick narrowly wide at the other end.

As Preston pushed again, Ledson saw a looping header tipped over, Kaine Kesler-Hayden struck too high and Vigouroux did well to parry a Potts shot, then claim Greenwood's header on the follow-up.

Osmajic then found himself in another one-v-one situation late on, but he could not take the ball around Vigouroux, the goalkeeper sticking out a leg to divert it away.