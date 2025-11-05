Preston North End 2-1 Swansea City: Thierry Small and Milutin Osmajic score in North End win

Thierry Small's sensational early strike set the tone as Preston moved up to fourth after beating Swansea 2-1 at Deepdale.

The 21-year-old let fly with an eighth-minute arrow from 30 yards to open the scoring and Milutin Osmajic got the decisive strike with a somewhat scruffier second after 49 minutes, his fourth goal of the season but his first since August 23.

Eom Ji-Sung came off the bench to halve the arrears with a curling strike from range with 10 minutes of regular time to go but North End held out for victory.

It was the third league win in a row for Paul Heckingbottom's men, the first time that has happened under the former Sheffield United manager's stewardship, with Swansea left languishing in 17th.

It was quite appropriate that on bonfire night, Small set the game alight with a long-range rocket that flew past the long frame of Lawrence Vigouroux and into the top corner after Kaelan Casey only half-cleared his lines.

Other than that moment of ingenuity, the opening 25 minutes lacked sparkle but Daniel Iversen had to be on his toes to beat away Adam Idah's cross-cum-shot after the Swansea striker took advantage of Liam Lindsay's concentration lapse.

The Swans were happy being patient in their build-up and got in behind again just after the half-hour mark when Ethan Galbraith found Josh Tymon in the box but Iversen was again equal to a drilled effort at his near post.

Minutes later, Galbraith again turned provider - this time for Idah - who took his time before dragging narrowly wide from the edge of the box.

In a period of wall-to-wall Swansea pressure, Liam Cullen found himself in on goal at the end of another patient passing move but Iversen stood big to block the central strike.

Preston were fortunate to be ahead going into the second half but they doubled their advantage four minutes after the interval, as Osmajic outfought Josh Key in a race to meet Harrison Armstrong's long clearance and turned the bouncing ball past an advancing Vigouroux.

It was cruel on Swansea, who had been the better side for large spells and they would have halved the deficit within a minute but Iversen turned Cameron Burgess' thunderous 25-yard drive to safety.

The excellent Galbraith later found Idah with a well delivered free-kick but again the former Celtic and Norwich man headed wide at the far post.

Substitute Ji-Sung set up a grandstand finish with a delicate bending 25-yard strike after getting the ball from Ishe Samuels-Smith.

Osmajic could have killed the game in stoppage time but was denied by Vigouroux as he raced through on goal but the hosts held on to seal the three points.

The managers

Preston's Paul Heckingbottom:

"[It was] a great strike. He can hit a clean strike but, yeah, it's a fantastic goal.

"We still think he's got big qualities that can make a big impact in this league. Goals like that aren't necessarily what we want from him we want from him but the last two he scored where he's in at the back post, that's what we want more [of].

"We think he can add even more goals to his game. Goals like that are the icing on the cake."

Swansea's Alan Sheehan:

"They score a worldie from 30 yards right into the top corner. You give yourself a little mountain to climb and we responded very well.

"We have limited them to nearly nothing for the rest of the first half but we couldn't put the ball in the net. We start the second half, we are in their half and one long ball, we let it bounce and it's 2-0.

"We had opportunities in the second half again. We got the one goal but couldn't get the other one."