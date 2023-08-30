 Skip to content
PSV Eindhoven vs Rangers. UEFA Champions League Qualifying Play-Offs Round.

Philips StadionAttendance34,560.

PSV Eindhoven 5

  • I Saibari Ben El Basra (35th minute, 53rd minute)
  • L de Jong (66th minute)
  • J Veerman (78th minute)
  • C Goldson (81st minute own goal)

Rangers 1

  • J Tavernier (64th minute)

7-3

PSV Eindhoven 5-1 Rangers (7-3 agg): Ibrox side thrashed as Champions League hopes end

Match report as PSV beat Rangers 7-3 on aggregate to reach the Champions League; Ismael Saibari scored a double; Luuk De Jong and Joey Veerman scored after James Tavernier headed in for Rangers; Connor Goldson added an own goal; Rangers go into draw for Europa League group stages

Alison Conroy

Digital Sports Journalist @AlisonGConroy

Wednesday 30 August 2023 22:34, UK

Rangers were hammered by PSV in Eindhoven
Image: Rangers were hammered by PSV in Eindhoven

Rangers' hopes of another Champions League campaign were ended by a 5-1 demolition against PSV Eindhoven.

Ismael Saibari headed in to put PSV ahead on aggregate for the first time in the tie and added a second just after the break.

James Tavernier's strike gave Rangers a brief lifeline, but Luuk de Jong nodded home just minutes later before Joey Veerman added another.

Connor Goldson's own goal added to the Ibrox side's misery as they failed to join Celtic in the group stages for another season and PSV returned to Europe's elite competition for the first time in five years with a 7-3 aggregate victory.

Rangers drop into the Europa League group stage - a competition they reached the final of in 2022.

Rangers collapsed as PSV impressed

Connor Goldson netted an own goal for Rangers
Image: Connor Goldson netted an own goal for Rangers

It was a dismal performance from Rangers who carried almost no threat until it was too late.

The home side soon warmed to the task and De Jong headed a corner over the bar before Gers goalkeeper Jack Butland beat away a Veerman drive.

In the 19th minute, home winger Johan Bakayoko floated a cross to the back post and De Jong headed wide as PSV gradually increased the pressure.

Team news

Michael Beale made two changes from the first leg at Ibrox.

Midfielder John Lundstram and winger Rabbi Matondo started, with Abdallah Sima and Ryan Jack dropping out.

Only a fine reaction save from Butland denied Saibari from close range and there was a VAR check seconds later when Ibrahim Sangare went down in the box under a challenge from Borna Barisic.

Rangers survived but only for a few moments, until Veerman got behind Tavernier and crossed from the byline for Saibari to head past Butland from six yards.

The goal seemed to drain Rangers of real belief and they almost came unstuck again just before the break when Bakayoko's angled drive escaped the far post.

PSV&#39;s Ismael Saibari scores to make it 1-0 vs Rangers
Image: PSV's Ismael Saibari scores to make it 1-0 vs Rangers

The start to the second half was no more encouraging for the visitors.

Barisic picked up an injury just after the break and was replaced by Dujon Sterling before Rangers fell further behind.

Jordan Teze's cross to the back post evaded Tavernier and De Jong knocked the ball back for Saibari to ease into the net from close range.

Saibari went looking for his hat-trick and was denied by a Butland save.

Sam Lammers and Danilo came on for Cyriel Dessers and Nicolas Raskin and there was an quick pay-off.

James Tavernier pulled a goal back for Rangers
Image: James Tavernier pulled a goal back for Rangers

Lammers took a Cantwell pass and knocked it across goal for Tavernier to steer in from a couple of yards out to give the visitors an unlikely lifeline, taken away less than two minutes later when De Jong headed in a free-kick from Veerman.

A Bakayoko drive was pushed away by Butland while at the other end Matondo hit the outside of the post with a drive.

In the 78th minute Veerman fired a pass from Teze low past Butland for number four before Goldson took a pass from his keeper and knocked the ball into his own net to complete a miserable night for the Govan side, who must regroup for the Old Firm visit of Celtic on Sunday.

What's next?

Rangers
Celtic

Sunday 3rd September 11:00am Kick off 12:00pm

Rangers next Scottish Premiership match is at home to Celtic on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12pm.

They will go into the draw for the Europa League group stages which gets underway at 12pm on Friday.

