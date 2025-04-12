Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Bristol City: George Earthy earns point for play-off chasing Robins

Play-off hopefuls Bristol City had to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw at QPR, who are now virtually safe from relegation.

Karamoko Dembele put the home side ahead before George Earthy levelled for City, who were looking for a third consecutive victory and sit fifth in the Championship table.

The result took Rangers to the all-important 50-point mark generally regarded as being enough to avoid the drop.

Dembele's 21st-minute opener was beautifully worked and he was heavily involved in the build-up.

The winger picked the ball up deep inside his own half and laid it to Nicolas Madsen, who played a first-time pass towards Jimmy Dunne on the right flank.

Facing the touchline, Dunne cleverly back-heeled to Dembele, who played the ball inside to Yang Min-hyeok and continued his run into the box, where he drifted between two City defenders to head home Madsen's cross.

The goal came soon after Dembele's superb pass with the outside of his right boot put Harrison Ashby in on goal, but the full-back was denied by Robins keeper Max O'Leary.

And after going ahead, Rangers almost doubled their lead when Dunne volleyed just wide.

However, the visitors hit back with an equaliser against the run of play on the half-hour mark.

It was another well-worked goal, with nice link-up play near the edge of the box before Max Bird played a smart pass in towards Earthy, who sneaked behind R's defender Liam Morrison and slotted past keeper Paul Nardi.

Injury-hit QPR have had to play without a recognised striker in recent matches and did so again until youngster Rayan Kolli came on as a late substitute, although on-loan Tottenham prospect Yang was excellent in attack for them.

With several players either still out or back in the squad but lacking fitness after recent lay-offs, Rangers tired in the second half.

However, they spurned a great chance to regain the lead when Koki Saito robbed Earthy only to over-hit a pass to Yang, who would have been presented with a simple finish.

At the other end, Anis Mehmeti was similarly wasteful, hesitating after a slick City move and allowing Dunne to get in a saving challenge.

A weak back-pass from QPR defender Ronnie Edwards then gave Nahki Wells a sight of goal. The striker got past home keeper Paul Nardi but could not get a firm connection with his shot and Morgan Fox was able to clear.

