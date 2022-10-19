QPR 3-0 Cardiff: Lyndon Dykes double steers Hoops to victory

In-form striker Lyndon Dykes scored twice as QPR beat 10-man Cardiff 3-0 amid speculation over the future of manager Michael Beale.

Dutch left-back Kenneth Paal's first Rangers goal sealed a comfortable victory for the R's at Loftus Road, where Bluebirds defender Jack Simpson was sent off.

However, the mood of the home fans was very much tempered by the prospect of boss Beale leaving.

Beale is reportedly in the frame to take over at Wolves less than four months - and a mere 15 Sky Bet Championship matches - into his first managerial role.

His departure would be a huge blow for the west London club, whose victory could leave them top of the table depending on the results of matches involving fellow high-flyers Sheffield United and Burnley, who kicked off later in the evening.

Dykes has now scored four goals in three matches since going 10 without scoring.

He put Rangers ahead with an 18th-minute penalty after Sinclair Armstrong went down in the box after darting between centre-backs Simpson and Cedric Kipre as he chased a through-ball from Stefan Johansen.

Simpson was adjudged to have fouled Armstrong and was very harshly red-carded for apparently denying the teenage striker a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Dykes almost doubled the lead when Ilias Chair's teasing ball in from the left was nudged against the crossbar by the Scotland forward.

But Dykes did get his second in the 33rd minute, and again Chair was the provider, running onto Ethan Laird's pass and delivering from the right for Dykes to apply a close-range finish.

Chair had been at the centre of the action before the opening goal, missing a good chance by firing wide, shooting over after nice build-up play involving Armstrong and Sam Field, and seeing a free-kick pushed away by goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

Rangers appealed in vain for a penalty after on-loan Manchester United right-back Laird seemed to be brought down by Simpson.

But when a spot-kick was later awarded and Simpson dismissed, the home side were able to take control.

Paal added a late third after being picked out by Field, directing a looping header from near the edge of the six-yard box beyond Allsop and into the far corner of the net.

Allsop kept the score respectable by producing saves to deny Chair and Tim Iroegbunam.

What the managers said...

QPR's Michael Beale: "I haven't spoken to (QPR director of football) Les Ferdinand or anyone, so as far as I'm aware nothing has changed. I took the decision to turn my phone off because we had this game to concentrate on. The moment Les speaks to me I'll know one way or another and then the club will communicate whatever we communicate. If an offer comes in officially, you don't have to take it. You have to weigh up everything. There are a lot of questions you need to get answers to.

"I did come from the Premier League to work here. I do know that level. I've worked for some of the biggest clubs, so I do know the expectations of those places. I felt over-ready for this job and I feel supremely confident in this job. It's 100 per cent a dream of mine to manage in the Premier League. That's not a secret. But it has to be the right opportunity, the right moment and the right club. And they would have to give me a really clear understanding of where that club is going. When I was with (Glasgow) Rangers I turned down seven or eight chances to be a manager. There are some things I look for."

Cardiff's interim manager Mark Hudson: "The turning point in the game was the penalty and the red card. I have to be very careful about what I say or I'll get myself in trouble. But for me, it's never a red card. Worst-case scenario it's a penalty. But I've seen it back and the striker kicks the back of Jack's leg. I disagree with the decision and I spoke to the referee about it at half-time, but he'd made his decision. I can't see how it's a red card.

"This is a very difficult place to come and QPR are in good form. I asked the players to play with grit and determination, and you saw that willingness to run and close gaps. But it's going to be difficult when you're down to 10 men. I feel sorry for our fans who have come all this way on a Wednesday night and will get back late."