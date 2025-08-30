Queens Park Rangers 3-1 Charlton Athletic: QPR bounce back from Coventry thrashing to claim first win of the season

Late goals from Koki Saito and Richard Kone gave QPR a 3-1 victory against Charlton - the west London side's first win under head coach Julien Stephan.

Rob Apter's first goal for Charlton hauled the visitors level after Paul Smyth's early opener had put Rangers ahead.

But new signing Saito restored the lead after 84 minutes after combining with fellow substitute Esquerdinha, and Kone scored with virtually the last kick of the game.

Brazilian youngster Esquerdinha won the ball from Tyreece Campbell and released Saito, who beautifully side-stepped his way past Lloyd Jones before slotting into the bottom corner.

And when Esquerdinha's clearance in the final seconds was flicked on by Rumarn Burrell, Kone strolled through to score his second goal in as many matches since the striker's recent move from Wycombe.

Rangers, clearly determined to show a strong response to a 7-1 humiliation at Coventry last weekend, made a high-tempo start and were rewarded with a goal after just eight minutes.

Harvey Vale pulled the ball back from the right towards Kone, whose clever dummy enabled Smyth to arrive behind him and fire past keeper Thomas Kaminski.

The goal came shortly after Karamoko Dembele missed a great chance for Rangers, scuffing a shot straight at Kaminski from close range after exchanging passes with Jonathan Varane.

Kaminski prevented a second Rangers goal by keeping out Nicolas Madsen's free-kick - and after that Charlton began to impose themselves.

They went close to equalising when Josh Edwards delivered an excellent ball in from the left to find Miles Leaburn, whose half-volley at the far post hit the bar.

QPR also hit the woodwork before the interval. Madsen's ball into the box was headed by Jimmy Dunne towards Vale, whose header skimmed the outside of the post.

Aside from that scare, however, Charlton seemed to be turning the screw - and they levelled nine minutes after the interval.

Campbell crossed from the left and Apter's shot was not cleanly-struck but bounced up off the ground, over R's defender Amadou Mbengue, past goalkeeper Joe Walsh and into the far corner.

Walsh then saved with his legs to deny the lively Campbell as the Addicks continued to have the upper hand.

But Rangers regrouped and threatened at the other end when Liam Morrison's overhead kick following Vale's corner ended up on the top of the net.

Both teams pushed for a late winner but Japanese winger Saito, already a popular figure among QPR fans, got the all-important goal after linking well with Esquerdinha.

Kone then wrapped up victory in the dying seconds.

The managers

QPR's Julien Stephan:

"I said after the game against Coventry that we would have a completely different team. Yes, it was an adaptation. Not a transformation but an adaptation.

"We had a different style of play and sometimes you need to use more long balls. It's a tough league and we want to improve.

"In the Championship we learn with each game and it's important to adapt sometimes. If we have to adapt then we will adapt, no problem. I think we learned from the last game.

"Congratulations to the players. It's not easy to switch after a game last week to a good feeling and good performance.

"After the last game it was a very good week to know more about each player and all the resources we have in the club.

"I also want to congratulate all the staff, who did a very good job all week, and the management also. Everybody stayed very united. It's a very good win, so congratulations to everybody."

Charlton's Nathan Jones:

"Kelman goes down, which is a second booking. It wasn't given because apparently it wasn't a 'promising attack' - even though it was right on the edge of the 18-yard box.

"I don't know how much more promising you have to get. It's a categorical yellow card.

"They scored (their second goal) from a counter-attack and that's the only way I saw them scoring, really. There's a lesson to be learned there.

"We're learning, and also if we don't defend and are not the best version of ourselves then we're going to be punished.

"It's a learning curve for us. We're new into the league and we have to learn quickly."