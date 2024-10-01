Queens Park Rangers 1-3 Hull City: Tigers roar to victory in west London

Hull beat struggling QPR 3-1 at Loftus Road to make it three Championship victories in a row.

Cody Drameh's first league goal put the visitors ahead and Christian Bedia doubled the lead before Nicolas Madsen pulled one back for Rangers with a penalty shortly before half-time.

Liam Millar's second-half goal sealed what turned out to be a resounding win for Hull, who seem to be progressing well under German boss Tim Walter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hull City opened the scoring against QPR courtesy of Cody Drameh's magnificent strike.

Drameh put them in front after 25 minutes with a thumping right-footed drive into the bottom corner from near the edge of the penalty area after Regan Slater's shot had been deflected towards him.

The goal came very much against the run of play, with Hull goalkeeper Ivor Pandur having produced three superb saves early on.

The Croatian dived to his left to keep out Sam Field's spectacular strike and Lucas Andersen's follow-up, before denying Koki Saito a fine solo goal by diving his right to stop the Japanese winger's low shot.

Andersen then fired over as QPR continued to threaten, but they lost their way after Drameh's opener and conceded again in the 36th minute.

After Andersen lost possession near the edge of his own box, Lewie Coyle sent the ball across to Bedia, who tapped in from close range for his second goal in as many matches.

But Rangers were given a lifeline when Coyle was adjudged to have handled the ball after Andersen swung in a free-kick a minute before the interval, and Madsen took full advantage by firing his spot-kick into the roof of the net.

As Rangers pushed for an equaliser, striker Zan Celar - on as a half-time substitute - headed wide from a cross by Saito, who fired against a post shortly afterwards

However, the hosts' hopes of a comeback were crushed when Millar restored the Tigers' two-goal lead with 19 minutes left.

Millar darted in from the left and after his shot was blocked he ran on to the loose ball and directed a first-time right-footed shot beyond keeper Paul Nardi.

The home fans' spirits were at least raised by the introduction of Ilias Chair from the bench for his first appearance of the season.

Rangers have badly missed the Morocco playmaker, who has been on the sidelines with a back injury.

Marti Cifuentes' side have won just one of their eight league matches this season and are 20th in the table, while Hull's victory lifted them to ninth.

The managers

QPR's Marti Cifuentes:

"We started the game at a very high level, with the kind of energy and high press that we demand from the players, and I was very pleased with the first 10 or 15 minutes.

"Their keeper made three or four amazing saves when it was 0-0 and then emotionally it was not easy because they scored and we kept pushing but they scored at key moments.

"We were very dominant and created a lot of chances, but football is about quality and about scoring goals, and they were better than us, so nothing to complain about.

"To speak about justice or luck in football is difficult for me. Football is about achieving and the reality is that we didn't score more goals than them.

"The guys did well to keep pushing, even after the third goal, and I have nothing to complain about in terms of the desire of the guys. I'm sure we're going to bounce back."

Hull's Tim Walter:

"It was a tough game. QPR were a good opponent, they played well and at the beginning we had to stay strong. They had a few opportunities to score and Pandur was brilliant.

"But after the first goal for us we were even stronger and were more comfortable with the ball. How we played, especially in the second half, was really brilliant. I'm really proud of my boys.

"They had a few chances but after scoring our third goal we showed that we want to keep the ball, have more possession, drive forward and create more chances. That's what I like to see. It was really good from my team.

"It's good to see how they fight for each other, how they trust each other and the mentality that we have. It's really brilliant to see how they are enjoying the games more and celebrating together."