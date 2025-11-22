Queens Park Rangers 3-2 Hull City: QPR hit back to edge Tigers in five-goal epic

Rumarn Burrell scored the winner as QPR beat Hull 3-2 at Loftus Road after twice coming from behind.

Joe Gelhardt put the visitors ahead, Ilias Chair equalised before the break and Enis Destan put Hull back in front early in the second half - leaving Rangers on course for a fourth consecutive home defeat.

But they turned the game around, with Jimmy Dunne scoring before Burrell's sixth goal of the season clinched a first win in five matches for Julien Stephan's side.

Gelhardt's opener came after 17 minutes and was the on-loan Leeds striker's eighth goal of the season.

After QPR forward Richard Kone had given the ball away, Regan Slater - making his 200th appearance for the Tigers - strode forward and played the ball to the right towards Gelhardt, who went past Jake Clarke-Salter and blasted past Ben Hamer at his near post.

The injury-plagued Clarke-Salter featured for Rangers for the first time since January, when the centre-back underwent hip surgery.

He was heavily involved in a decent start by the home side, serving up an excellent ball in from the left. It caused alarm in the City area, with keeper Ivor Pandur saving from Burrell and Ryan Giles then blocking Kone's follow-up.

Pandur was called into action again soon afterwards - Karamoko Dembele fired straight at him after doing well on the right - before Gelhardt scored against the run of play.

Kone then missed a chance to equalise, heading over from a cross from Chair, who did haul Rangers level with his first goal of the season.

After Dembele had darted in from the right, Amadou Mbengue's shot was blocked by Charlie Hughes on the edge of the six-yard box but the Hull defender inadvertently teed up Chair, who fired past Pandur.

Hull regained the lead six minutes into the second half courtesy of a clinical finish by Destan, who got in front of Clarke-Salter to head home Giles' left-wing cross.

But Rangers hit back four minutes later through Dunne, who cleverly lifted the ball into the net after Hull were unable to deal with Chair's ball into the box.

And Burrell put the hosts ahead on 66 minutes, pouncing on the loose ball to shoot past Pandur after Chair's shot on the turn had been blocked.

Veteran keeper Hamer produced a vital save to deny Giles and keep Rangers' lead intact, before Pandur's fine stop at the other end denied substitute Rayan Kolli.

