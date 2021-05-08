Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

QPR 3-1 Luton Town: Lyndon Dykes injury sours win

Report and highlights from the Sky Bet Championship clash between QPR and Luton Town at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium as Mark Warburton's side sealed a comfortable victory on the final day of the season

Saturday 8 May 2021 16:09, UK

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between QPR and Luton

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes suffered an injury as QPR ended a promising campaign with a 3-1 victory at home to Luton.

Stefan Johansen and Albert Adomah scored after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's equaliser had cancelled out Charlie Austin's opener.

It meant the west London side finished ninth in the Sky Bet Championship table and will hope to challenge for promotion next term.

But Scotland boss Steve Clarke will be alarmed that Rs striker Dykes picked up what looked like a knee injury - potentially worrying news ahead of the European Championship.

Dykes, who scored six times in the final eight matches of the season, was hurt by a crude challenge by Glen Rea just before the interval and limped through the final seconds of the first half but did not appear for the second.

Stefan Johansen celebrates with Charlie Austin
Image: Stefan Johansen celebrates with Charlie Austin

Austin had put QPR ahead after 20 minutes following a burst forward from the back by central defender Jordy De Wijs - his eighth goal since joining on loan from West Brom in January for a second spell at Loftus Road.

Dewsbury-Hall attempted to cut out Johansen's ball in from the left but succeeded only in heading it towards Dykes, who nodded it down for Austin to finish from near the edge of the six-yard box.

Luton responded strongly to going behind and George Moncur, Harry Cornick and Dewsbury-Hall saw shots deflected wide before Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng produced a stunning save.

Sonny Bradley nudged Dewsbury-Hall's left-wing free-kick towards goal but Dieng showed superb reflexes to push the ball on to the post.

But Dieng could not prevent Luton drawing level two minutes before half-time.

He parried Moncur's shot but was unable to keep out Dewsbury-Hall's right-footed follow-up despite getting a hand to the ball.

However, Johansen restored the lead with his fourth goal since arriving on loan from Fulham.

Ilias Chair collected Yoann Barbet's pass and calmly set up Johansen, who slotted past keeper Simon Sluga.

The visitors rarely looked like finding another equaliser, although Luke Berry had a left-footed effort saved by Dieng and Hatters left-back Kal Naismith shot inches over.

Substitute Adomah sealed the win by tapping into an empty net in stoppage time after being teed up by Chris Willock.

QPR's form since January has been excellent, but the turnaround has largely been inspired by Austin and Johansen.

Their chances for next season seem to hinge on retaining them along with young players such as Dieng, Chair and defender Rob Dickie, who might well attract interest from other clubs during the summer.

