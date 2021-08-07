QPR 1-1 Millwall: Jed Wallace, Rob Dickie score stunners in entertaining Championship draw

Both teams scored brilliant goals in a breathless first half as QPR and Millwall drew 1-1 in the Sky Bet Championship at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The visitors had the better of the first 45 minutes and Jed Wallace gave them a deserved lead before Rob Dickie's strike hauled Rangers level.

Many Millwall fans booed the pre-match taking of a knee - although the anti-racism gesture was only observed by four QPR players - with the Lions having announced beforehand that their team would not be taking part.

Image: Rob Dickie's brilliant strike earned a point for QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

In only the second minute, the visitors almost went ahead when Scott Malone's left-wing cross caught out goalkeeper Seny Dieng and hit the bar.

Dieng was given no chance by Wallace's 11th-minute opener, however, as the Millwall talisman picked up a loose ball near the edge of the penalty area and rifled a shot into the top corner of the net.

QPR struggled to settle and Millwall continued to trouble them after going ahead, with Benik Afobe and George Saville firing shots straight at Dieng.

Then, out of nothing and totally against the run of play, centre-back Dickie netted a spectacular equaliser after 31 minutes.

Dickie beat Wallace to the ball near the halfway line and strode forward before sending a 30-yard thunderbolt into the corner of the net.

More good work by Dickie before the interval - again after being first to the ball near the halfway line - saw him set up Charlie Austin, who shot straight at Bartosz Bialkowski.

The goalkeeper was called into action again early in the second half, this time to tip away Chris Willock's shot.

Maikel Kieftenbeld fired narrowly over at the other end but both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances despite plenty of endeavour.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett changed tack for the final 15 minutes, sending target man Matt Smith on against the striker's former club, but Rangers stood firm against the aerial pressure.

And they almost snatched an injury-time winner when Jordy de Wijs' header was kept out by Bialkowski.

What the managers said...

QPR's Mark Warburton: "We started slowly, they were the better team and deserved the lead. We knew what was coming - they get the ball forward quickly and are dangerous with their physicality.

"We didn't deal with it well in the first 15 minutes. But when we started to play towards the end of the first half we hurt them. We have to recognise that that's the Championship out there. We had great games against Man U and Leicester and they're lovely to have, but that's the Championship today and you've got to deal with all aspects of it. I think both teams tired towards the end. It's the first game and a big occasion with an intense atmosphere. Both teams looked drained in the last 10 minutes."

Millwall's Gary Rowett: "There's no change to the situation [with Jed Wallace]. Any comment I make will be flipped into a number of stories. He's committed, as you saw with the celebration. It was nice for him to show that his situation at the moment certainly won't affect him.

"He wants to play well for the club and wants to play well for the fans. He'll certainly relish those moments and is a big-game player. It was a great goal and I thought he performed really well, particularly in the first half."