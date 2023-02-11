QPR 1-2 Millwall: Duncan Watmore and Oliver Burke seal win for Lions

Duncan Watmore opened his goalscoring account for Millwall as they beat QPR 2-1 to claim their first win at Loftus Road for 34 years.

Watmore's 31st-minute opener and Oliver Burke's goal 12 minutes from time consigned Rangers to a sixth home league defeat of the season and continued their miserable run.

Chris Martin, on as a substitute for his QPR debut, pulled a goal back with an 82nd-minute header, but Millwall held on to make it back-to-back away wins.

The west London side are now without a win in nine matches, have won just one of their past 16, and only one of their 10 games since Neil Critchley took over as head coach in the wake of Michael Beale's departure.

Striker Watmore, a recent signing from Middlesbrough, was a constant threat to the home defence.

His goal was created by the excellent Zian Flemming, who got away from Sam Field and found Watmore, who fired into the top corner of the net from the left-hand side of the area.

QPR gave as good as they got for most of the first half and Ilias Chair was their most inventive player, sending two efforts wide and seeing another saved by keeper George Long.

Chair also set up an opportunity for Jamal Lowe, who fired over.

But Rangers struggled to create clear-cut chances after the interval and Watmore shot wide as Millwall threatened, before Tom Bradshaw netted only for the goal to be disallowed because Flemming was offside.

It prompted Critchley to make an attacking change, taking off midfielder Stefan Johansen and sending on veteran striker Martin, who was signed this week as a free agent following his departure from Bristol City.

Critchley then also introduced Chris Willock, who was Rangers' talisman prior to successive hamstring injuries and whose dip in form has summed up their disappointing season.

And Willock's injury curse struck again when he limped off just seven minutes after his introduction.

A QPR comeback after that seemed unlikely, and a defensive mix-up presented Burke with his first goal since the winger's return to Millwall on loan from Werder Bremen.

Ethan Laird and Andre Dozzell got in each other's way while trying to clear a ball into the box and Burke was able to tap in from close range.

But Martin did manage to make an impact, heading in Chair's cross to set up a tense finish, but Millwall held on for a rare Loftus Road success.