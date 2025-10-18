QPR 1-2 Millwall: Femi Azeez and Mihailo Ivanovic steers Lions to away win

Millwall ended QPR's unbeaten run as first-half goals from Femi Azeez and Mihailo Ivanovic earned them a 2-1 win at Loftus Road.

Azeez put the Lions ahead after 36 minutes and Rangers, who had not lost in six matches, faced an uphill task once Ivanovic doubled Millwall's lead in first-half stoppage time.

Rumarn Burrell pulled one back for the hosts in the 85th minute but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Lions midfielder Massimo Luongo was carried off on a stretcher after 14 minutes against his former club. Luongo, who spent four years with the R's, fell awkwardly during a challenge and suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

Image: Femi Azeez celebrates after giving Millwall the lead at Loftus Road

The Australian had set up an early chance for the home side, dispossessing Jonathan Varane and playing the ball to Will Smallbone, whose first-time strike was brilliantly tipped over by goalkeeper Paul Nardi.

However, Max Crocombe, making his league debut for Millwall in the absence of the injured Steven Bender, was the busier keeper prior to the opening goal.

He was called into action in the opening few seconds, diving to keep out Paul Smyth's low shot after the Northern Ireland international had been teed up by Michael Frey.

New Zealander Crocombe, signed from Burton during the summer, also confidently claimed a number of balls into his area as Rangers put their opponents under early pressure.

Smyth had another opportunity, this time after being set up by Richard Kone, but his left-footed shot struck the top of the crossbar.

Millwall hit back strongly after that let-off and went in front when Billy Mitchell carved QPR's defence open with a ball over the top.

After struggling to get it under control, Azeez saw his first effort blocked by Nardi but scored at the second attempt.

There was an element of luck involved in both Millwall goals.

For the first, the grounded Nardi's attempt to keep out Azeez's follow-up inadvertently led to the Frenchman nudging the ball through the legs of Steve Cook as the Rangers defender tried to clear off the line.

And for the second, Varane's attempt to head away Azeez's right-wing cross skimmed off his head, somewhat wrong-footing his defenders and helping the ball towards Ivanovic, who headed in from six yards.

Rangers head coach Julien Stephan made changes in the second half, sending on attackers Burrell, Karamoko Dembele and Koki Saito.

They combined for the home side's late goal, with Dembele finding space and playing the ball left towards Saito, who squared it to Burrell for a simple tap-in.

Burrell was unable to take a golden chance to level when he headed over from close range in the dying moments.

The managers

QPR's Julien Stephan:

"I think today was probably our best game since the start of the season. Yes, it was probably the best one, with more chances and more situations created against a good team with good momentum.

"If I had to sum up the game, it's very simple; it's a question of efficiency. We shot 20 times and we touched the ball 46 times in the box, and they shot only five times and scored two goals.

"We did a good game and were dominant on the pitch. But, in the end, when you have big chances you have to score.

"We scored for 2-1 and then had a big chance at the end with Rumarn with the header, so we had enough to score more goals - two, three or four goals. That's why we lost this one.

"I have to distinguish the result from the performance. The performance was good but the most important thing is the result."

Millwall's Alex Neil:

"I always think when a player goes down, especially a senior player, and he doesn't really move and you start bringing things on to carry him off, it's never a good sign.

"He's planted his foot and turned and his knee went the opposite way. We'll get a scan on Monday and see how that looks. I'm disappointed for him.

I don't think we played particularly well, if I'm being honest. What we did have is that we carried a threat, particularly in the first half. But we didn't control the ball and the game as well as we know we can.

"However, we came to the form team - QPR have been good, are a threat and have got goals in them - and the most important thing for us is that we win the game.

"There have been games where we've played well and ended up not getting points. So, from our perspective, we'd much rather win.

"What I do know about us is that when we take the lead we're a gritty team and we defend well."