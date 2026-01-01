Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Norwich City: Josh Sargent and Jovon Makama boost Canaries survival aims

Struggling Norwich claimed a precious 2-1 victory over QPR at Loftus Road in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Canaries, who began the day second from bottom, moved up a place courtesy of Josh Sargent's close-range header in the first minute of the second half and a deflected Jovon Makama strike in stoppage time.

Amadou Mbengue scored for the hosts in the final moments but they have now suffered back-to-back defeats.

The result continued Norwich's progress under Philippe Clement. This was their fourth win in 10 matches since the Belgian took over in November - a run which has included just three defeats.

Two of those wins have come against QPR, who had won their previous four home games but have been poor of late.

A first away win since August is a huge boost for City, who could climb out of the drop zone if they win at home to Stoke on Sunday.

Sargent took advantage of some sloppy R's defending to score his eighth goal of the season.

Matej Jurasek went past Rhys Norrington-Davies on the right flank and fired a cross towards the American, who sneaked behind Rangers captain Jimmy Dunne to head in from a couple of yards.

QPR had looked the more dangerous side in an uninspiring first half, with Steve Cook flicking a header from Nicolas Madsen's cross narrowly wide of the far post and Rumarn Burrell having an effort saved by Norwich goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic.

But Sargent always looked a threat at the other end and his first-half shot being beaten away by keeper Paul Nardi was a warning sign for Rangers, who were caught napping straight after the restart.

Having put his team in front, Sargent had a chance to add a second but hit the side-netting from an awkward angle when trying to put away the loose ball after Jacob Wright's shot had been parried by Nardi.

QPR head coach Julien Stephan responded by making changes, sending on wide-men Koki Saito and Kwame Poku and then forward Rayan Kolli in an attempt to change the course of the match.

But Rangers continued to look slow and disjointed, barely testing Norwich's defence in the closing stages.

Their fate was effectively sealed when Makama, on as a substitute, surged forward on the counter attack and his shot went in via a deflection off the unfortunate Kieran Morgan.

Mbengue's powerful right-footed strike from distance then caught out Kovacevic, who could only palm the ball into the net, but that was scant consolation for Rangers.

A superb 4-1 win against Leicester just before Christmas continued a promising run of form and put Stephan's side into the thick of the play-off race.

But they have lost ground by losing two of their three matches since then, drawing the other, and need to get back on track when they host bottom team Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

The managers

QPR's Julien Stephan:

"It's a bad run for us in the last three games, for sure, and the Christmas period is not the best moment to have this period, but we have to deal with the situation.

"It's a big surprise because we've had some very strong performances at home. It's difficult to explain why, in 10 days, a big drop like this.

"The first goal we conceded at the beginning of the second half had a huge impact on the result and we struggled mentally after that.

"It's not the first time that has happened this season and we need to learn from that probably more quickly, because it can happen but we need to react - and we have shown that we can react."

Norwich's Philippe Clement:

"He had a fever and didn't train. This morning the fever was gone but he still felt not top.

"It happened a few weeks ago, also, and at that moment he didn't play. We had a talk with him, the team had a talk with him also about that - about digging in in difficult circumstances - and now he did.

"As a young player he took another lesson, that sometimes you need to play through pain or in circumstances when you're not top.

"That's what he did and he got the reward, and the team got the reward, so I'm really satisfied."