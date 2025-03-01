Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Sheffield United: Ben Brereton Diaz on target as Blades cut Leeds' lead to three points

Sheffield United moved to within three points of Sky Bet Championship leaders Leeds following a 2-1 win at QPR.

Ben Brereton Diaz's early goal and Tyrese Campbell's thumping second-half strike put Chris Wilder's side two up.

Michael Frey gave the hosts hope with a 72nd-minute penalty but the Blades held on to secure a fifth consecutive away victory.

It was the ideal response to Monday's 3-1 home defeat by Leeds, whose five-game winning league run ended when they drew 1-1 with West Brom earlier on Saturday.

Second-placed United are now five points clear of Burnley in third, although the Clarets have a game in hand.

The result also means the Blades have now won on their past two trips to London, having lost their previous eight matches in the capital.

They went ahead after 10 minutes through Brereton Diaz's third goal since rejoining the club on loan - and he was helped by some woeful Rangers defending.

After on-loan Tottenham youngster Yang Min-hyeok was dispossessed by Gus Hamer, Vini Souza sent in a cross from the left towards Brereton Diaz, who drifted between defenders Jimmy Dunne and Kenneth Paal to head in from close range.

QPR, who had started well, responded with a spell of sustained pressure.

After Paal's free-kick was cleared as far as Jonathan Varane, the French midfielder shot wide, with Frey just unable to get a touch which might have diverted the ball towards goal.

As Rangers continued to probe, Yang had an effort well saved by goalkeeper Michael Cooper and also volleyed wide, Frey volleyed just over and Cooper was called into action again to keep out a strike from Ilias Chair and claw away Paal's inswinging corner.

QPR then thought they had levelled when Frey netted after Dunne had teed him up following Chair's ball in from the left but the striker had strayed offside and the goal was rightly disallowed.

The start of the second half followed a similar pattern to the first, with QPR making a lively start before conceding - and Campbell's 54th-minute goal was a beauty.

Campbell laid the ball off to Brereton Diaz on the right and, after collecting his strike partner's return pass, turned and fired an unstoppable left-footed shot into the far corner of the net from near the edge of the penalty area.

QPR came back from two down to draw when these teams met at Bramall Lane in August.

They threatened to do the same again, with Frey scoring from the spot after Harrison Burrows was adjudged to have handled Paul Smyth's cross in the box, but this time they were unable to find a late equaliser.

The managers

QPR's Marti Cifuentes:

To follow...

Sheffield United's Chris Wilder:

To follow...