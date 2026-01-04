Queens Park Rangers 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Rayan Kolli scores twice in QPR win

Rayan Kolli scored two late goals for QPR in a 3-0 victory at home to Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.

Rumarn Burrell's 10th goal of the season put the R's ahead and Kolli's double sealed their first win in four matches.

But the points came at a cost, with top scorer Burrell among their players who picked up injuries.

Burrell, who has been a revelation since being signed from Burton during the summer, opened the scoring at Loftus Road after 14 minutes.

Nicolas Madsen combined nicely with Koki Saito and threaded a clever pass through to Burrell, who slotted past Pierce Charles.

The goal came shortly after Burrell was guilty of an appalling miss when he blasted the loose ball over the bar after keeper Charles had parried Richard Kone's low shot.

Having quickly made amends by finding the net with a composed finish, Burrell's afternoon was cut short on the 20-minute mark when he picked up an injury while trying to connect with Rhys Norrington-Davies' left-wing cross before Wednesday's Cole McGhee.

In fact, by the start of the second half, the hosts had already been forced to make four changes to their original line-up.

Liam Morrison was initially named in the side but was replaced by Steve Cook after suffering an injury during the pre-match warm-up, and the sight of Burrell going off was a worrying one for Rangers, who were dealt another blow when midfielder Jonathan Varane limped off just before the interval.

And winger Kwame Poku, who has been hampered by injuries since his move to west London from Peterborough during the summer, did not appear for the second period.

The changes, and the awful state of the Loftus Road pitch, resulted in a disjointed second-half display from Rangers, although Kone did bring a save from Charles with a header from Madsen's right-wing corner.

Bottom side Wednesday's own problems were underlined by the fact that seven of their nine substitutes were aged 21 or under.

They took 66 minutes to register a shot on target - keeper Ben Hamer comfortably saved Charlie McNeill's effort - but did enjoy a decent spell in which the home fans' frustration grew.

However, any Rangers anxiety was eased when Kolli, on as Burrell's replacement, doubled their lead after 81 minutes with his first league goal of the season.

After Amadou Mbengue had won the ball, Kolli exchanged passes with Kone and fired past Charles at the near post.

Kolli netted again seven minutes later, finishing emphatically after Kieran Morgan had headed the ball into his path.

The managers

QPR's Julien Stephan:

"He did well. I hope Rayan will be able to repeat this, because we know his qualities. We need to keep him on the pitch and healthy.

"Rayan only restarted (training) 10 days ago after a month out. To be honest, before the game and yesterday it was my reflection 'start or not start' because I felt that it was probably a good moment.

"My concern was that he was only back in training sessions 10 days. We didn't train a lot because of all the games and for me he didn't have enough sessions. But in fact he came on after 20 minutes and did well.

"Ten minutes before the end of the game I asked him if he was OK and able to continue and finish, because I was not sure. He told me 'I am tired but it will be OK'. And he scored two good goals."

Sheffield Wednesday's Henrik Pedersen:

"At 1-0 we could have scored for 1-1 and I think we were on top in the game when they scored for 2-0. After 2-0 of course we know it's difficult.

"We competed for 80 minutes on a very equal level. Today we showed that we can compete. The culture is great.

"Of course we are not happy we are losing, but we also have to look at where we are, where we're coming from and how we're competing.

"I have the biggest respect for how we have three senior players in the starting XI, how they are leaders for the younger guys, and how those young guys just keep on going, keep the faith and keep their chests high."