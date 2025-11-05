Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Southampton: Saints win in first game after Will Still departure

Managerless Southampton ended their losing run with a 2-1 victory at QPR in their first match since the sacking of Will Still.

Teenager Jay Robinson's deflected strike put the visitors ahead early in the second half and Leo Scienza's brilliant goal doubled their lead.

Rumarn Burrell pulled a goal back but Rangers were unable to find an equaliser, slumping to a third consecutive defeat.

Southampton had lost their previous three matches, with Saturday's home defeat by Preston resulting in Still losing his job, and were without a win in five.

The Saints, with Under-21s coach Tonda Eckert in interim charge following Still's exit, made a determined start at Loftus Road and appealed in vain for an early penalty when former QPR man Ryan Manning went down under pressure from Paul Smyth at the far post as he attempted to get to Tom Fellows' cross.

But Southampton came under pressure for much of the rest of the first half, largely because of the set-piece deliveries of Ilias Chair.

After the visitors failed to clear Chair's corner, Nicolas Madsen's shot was blocked by Flynn Downes, before another Chair corner was headed wide by an unchallenged Liam Morrison.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Teenager Jay Robinson links up with Adam Armstrong to give Southampton a 1-0 lead over QPR.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leo Scienza's spectacular solo goal saw Southampton double their advantage in the second half against QPR.

Another Chair delivery, this time a free-kick from the right, caused more alarm for Southampton and the ball dropped to Burrell, in space on the right of the penalty area, but the striker's heavy touch led to a great chance being wasted.

Morrison then sent a fizzing long-range strike just over and Chair fired wide of the near post as Rangers continued to threaten before the interval.

But Southampton went ahead against the run of play 10 minutes into the second half, courtesy of Robinson's second senior goal - and some help from Amadou Mbengue.

Robinson nudged Mbengue off the ball, Adam Armstrong pounced and then teed up the teenager, whose shot took a heavy deflection off Mbengue and looped into the net.

Worse followed for Rangers, who have now won just two of their past 13 Championship games at home, when Scienza made it 2-0 in stunning fashion on 69 minutes.

The Brazilian collected the ball near the halfway line, drifted in from the left and curled a fantastic right-footed shot beyond keeper Paul Nardi from 30 yards.

Burrell netted four minutes later, beating the offside trap to nudge Jonathan Varane's ball over the top around keeper Gavin Bazunu and applying the finish despite Jack Stephens' attempt to clear off the line.

The managers

QPR's Julien Stephan:

"I think it was probably our best performance since the start of the season. We had a lot of chances to score. The performance is one thing, the result is another thing.

"I have to have a bigger-picture view and need to think about the performance because, for me, if we continue to play like this it is impossible we will not have good wins and many points in the future.

"I feel sorry for the players and also the fans. I think they deserved another thing today, with the quality of the performance.

Southampton's interim boss Tonda Eckert:

"For me there has never been a question over the character of the boys and I think they showed that they are up for the challenge and giving everything on the pitch.

"The dressing room is in a good place. They are all good boys. They are all good lads and they all want the best for Southampton Football Club.

"The first (win) is always the most difficult one and that's what I said to the boys in the changing room. If we are able to bring these games over the line when it gets tough, I think that's a big quality. If we continue down that road then we're going to win a lot more games."