Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Swansea City: Alan Sheehan's side make it five wins in a row

Resurgent Swansea made it five consecutive Championship wins by beating QPR 2-1 and further boosting Alan Sheehan's chances of taking permanent charge.

Sheehan has now presided over seven wins and just two defeats from his 11 matches at the helm since taking over as caretaker boss, following the sacking of Luke Williams in February.

It would have been five clean sheets in a row had Karamoko Dembele not pulled a goal back for Rangers, with the west London side's first effort on target.

Image: Swansea picked up another impressive result under interim manager Alan Sheehan winning at QPR

Morgan Fox's 29th-minute own goal put Swansea in front and Harry Darling doubled the score early in the second half for the Welsh side, who were only six points clear of the drop zone just over a month ago.

They will end the season much closer to the play-offs than relegation places as they currently sit just six points away from the top six.

City went ahead when Josh Tymon picked up possession and was allowed to surge into the QPR half on the left-hand side and send the ball into the box, where Fox attempted to stop it reaching Josh Cullen but inadvertently shinned it into his own net.

Fox, initially named as a substitute, was only playing because he replaced Jonathan Varane in the starting line-up after the Frenchman pulled up during the pre-match warm-up.

With his team failing to present any kind of goal threat, Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes sent on striker Michael Frey after 53 minutes in an attempt to find a way back into the match.

However, two minutes later, the Swans doubled their lead with Darling's third goal in six matches.

Eom Ji-sung tricked his way past Jimmy Dunne on the left of the box and fired towards goal, where Cullen bundled the ball in from a couple of yards out.

Dembele, one of the visitors' later substitutes, hauled them back into the match with a goal after 72 minutes.

Nicolas Madsen played a lovely pass in behind the Swansea defence for Dembele to sprint in from the right and fire past goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux at his near post.

But the Hoops were unable to find an equaliser and Eom missed a chance to add a third for Swansea when he headed Ronald's cross wide of the target.

The managers

QPR's Marti Cifuentes:

"Until minute 65, I didn't like what I saw. Credit to the guys showing resilience and a mentality to try to push and get something from the game.

"That push, even if I felt it was more about emotion than creating clear chances, we had the capacity to make them suffer a bit.

"The way we competed until the last second of the game is the positive today for me, together with Emmerson Sutton's debut and the bench's impact.

"I would say those are the three positives. The first 65 minutes, no one can be happy about it. That was below what we expect.

"Sometimes the opposition are just better than you - and they were better. They were aggressive in the way they pressed. We struggled with how to find solutions to this."

Swansea's Alan Sheehan:

"Let's see what happens. It's not a given. We'll see.

"If they want me to be the guy, we'll have a conversation. It's not a definite yes, it's not a definite no. We need to be aligned as a football club.

"Looking forward, what are the expectations? Obviously we're on an incredible run - five wins in a row in the Championship is very good - but ultimately I can't really answer that.

"I'll have a conversation with the ownership at the end of the season and see where we're at. It's got to be aligned; what I want, what they want, to move this club forward."