Queens Park Rangers vs West Bromwich Albion. Sky Bet Championship.

Loftus Road Stadium.

Queens Park Rangers 1

  • L Andersen (16th minute)

West Bromwich Albion 3

  • J Maja (26th minute, 51st minute, 65th minute)

Queens Park Rangers 1-3 West Bromwich Albion: Josh Maja hits hat-trick as Baggies secure opening win

Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship clash between Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion at Loftus Road; Josh Maja hits a hat-trick to cancel out Lucas Andersen' opener and seal victory for the Baggies

Saturday 10 August 2024 14:53, UK

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion.

Josh Maja scored a hat-trick as West Brom came from behind to beat QPR 3-1 at Loftus Road.

Lucas Andersen put Rangers ahead in the 16th minute but Albion, beaten in last season's Championship play-offs, responded emphatically and were deserved winners.

It was a hugely disappointing start to the season for Rangers, who lost their way after an early breakthrough.

Youngster Rayan Kolli delivered an excellent right-footed cross from the left flank and Andersen drifted in unchallenged to head past keeper Alex Palmer.

Lucas Andersen gives QPR a 1-0 lead with a thumping header against West Brom.

Albion hit back with a similar goal 10 minutes later. Summer signing Torbjorn Heggem, making his debut, crossed from the left and Maja got in front of Rangers centre-back Jake Clarke-Salter to head home from the edge of the six-yard box.

Maja struck twice more in the second half, with both goals coming after fine work by Tom Fellows on the right.

Josh Maja's header makes it 1-1 as West Brom draw level at QPR.

On 51 minutes, Fellows tricked his way past Kenneth Paal and chipped a cross towards Maja, who beat defender Jimmy Dunne to head past keeper Paul Nardi.

Worse followed for beleaguered QPR 14 minutes later when Fellows got past young substitute Alfie Lloyd and his cross ricocheted off Rangers captain Steve Cook towards Maja, who hooked the ball in from close range.

Josh Maja has his second of the game as he puts West Brom 2-1 up at QPR.

Nardi then prevented a Baggies fourth by denying Karlan Grant at point-blank range as the visitors threatened to run riot.

At the other end, Palmer pushed over a shot from Dunne at his near post and gathered a Cook volley, and Lloyd sent a low strike narrowly wide, but Rangers never looked likely to mount a comeback.

Josh Maja scores an opening day hat-trick for West Brom as they go 3-1 up at QPR.

While Albion always looked a threat, Slovenia international striker Zan Celar was unable to make an impact on his QPR debut following his recent move to west London and was substituted in the second half.

angers expect to bring in attacking reinforcements before the transfer window closes - and with Ilias Chair currently out and Chris Willock having left during the summer, their need to strengthen was abundantly clear.

Albion boss Carlos Corberan, on the other hand, will be hugely encouraged by his team's superb start to the campaign.

There appears to be no hangover from last season's play-off defeat and a dream opening day for Maja, who only managed one goal during the whole of last season, is an outcome few could have predicted.

The managers

QPR's Marti Cifuentes:

To follow...

West Brom's Carlos Corberan:

To follow...

