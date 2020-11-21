Rangers vs Aberdeen: Scottish Premiership match preview, team news, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for round 15 of the Scottish Premiership, as Rangers host Aberdeen live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

Rangers team news: Rangers will be without Jordan Jones and George Edmundson, who begin seven-game domestic bans for breaching Covid-19 rules.

Bongani Zungu has returned from South Africa duty with a knock to his knee which needs assessing, while Steven Davis also withdrew from the Northern Ireland squad, citing "personal reasons", and it is not yet clear if he will face the Dons.

The only other confirmed absentee is long-term knee-injury victim Nikola Katic, who is aiming for a January return.

Aberdeen team news: Niall McGinn is the latest addition to Aberdeen's casualty list after suffering a calf injury.

The winger picked up the problem during Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off defeat to Slovakia and will sit out the Gers clash, plus the following two trips to Hamilton and St Mirren.

On-loan Gers midfielder Ross McCrorie is barred from facing his parent club, while Marley Watkins (hamstring), Dylan McGeouch and Jonny Hayes (both groin) remain sidelined. Dean Campbell and Funso Ojo could find themselves

starting in midfield after impressing boss Derek McInnes in training this week.

2:21 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton

Key stat: Rangers are unbeaten in six league meetings with Aberdeen (W4 D2), keeping a clean sheet in four of their last five against the Dons.

How to watch: Watch Rangers vs Aberdeen live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am; Kick-off 12pm. Follow the action with our dedicated live match blog including in-game clips, with free match highlights published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

2:36 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership game between Aberdeen and Hibernian

Aberdeen were worthy of their point against Celtic recently and it was a performance that proves they have the ability to cause an upset on a big occasion. Having said that, Rangers hammered eight goals past Hamilton in their last home fixture and will be confident of another three points.

Ross McCrorie will be a big miss for them and injuries to Niall McGinn, Dylan McGeouch and Johnny Hayes won't help their cause either. A Ryan Kent goal at Pittodrie on the first day of the season was all that separated the teams then and I imagine this one will be just as tight.

Steven Gerrard has managed his players to 20 games without defeat but their biggest strength is undoubtedly how often they keep a clean sheet.

Walker's prediction: 1-0