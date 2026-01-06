Rangers 2-0 Aberdeen: Danny Röhl's side move above Celtic into second in Scottish Premiership

Rangers eased to a 2-0 win against managerless Aberdeen to move up to second in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dons were hoping for a reaction following Jimmy Thelin's departure but it was fairly one-sided at Ibrox as the Gers built on their Old Firm win to move ahead of Celtic and within three points of leaders Hearts.

Aberdeen were undone by two set-pieces. Manny Fernandez headed in from Connor Barron's corner with Nico Raskin repeating the routine before the break.

Image: Rangers are above Celtic in the Premiership for the first time in 500 days

Kenan Bilalovic should have done better with two early chances for the visitors. Instead they fell to their third straight defeat without scoring a goal.

Aberdeen sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel told Sky Sports they were in no rush to find Thelin's permanent successor despite the Pittodrie side sitting eighth in the Premiership.

Rangers' strengthen title credentials

Spirits were high at Ibrox following the 3-1 comeback win at Celtic Park which effectively ended the tenure of Hoops boss Wilfried Nancy after just 33 days, and the visitors, winless in five games, had a flaky start.

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov dropped a long free-kick from Gers captain James Tavernier but managed to block the shot from former Pittodrie midfielder Barron, who was waiting to pounce on the loose ball.

Mitov did not look too clever when the excellent Barron's corner from the left came into a packed six-yard box, finding himself on the floor as Fernandez headed in an easy opener.

By way of a warning to the jaunty home side, Bilalovic raced through the Ibrox defence on to a long ball but took a poor second touch and the ball ran through to Jack Butland.

There was another let-off for the Govan side in the 27th minute when Bilalovic failed to control a pass from counter-attacking Kevin Nisbet with only Butland to beat and it would prove costly.

In the 39th minute Mitov tipped a dipping shot from Tavernier over the bar but the home side kept up the pressure and from another Barron corner, Raskin freed himself from defender Nicky Devlin to power in a header for the second and he came close with another header just before the break.

Rangers had some opportunities early in the second half but in the 63rd minute Butland saved a glancing Nisbet header for a corner which Aberdeen's Dante Polvara headed over.

The Govan outfit moved the ball around the pitch confidently at times but the fans wanted the third goal and it almost came in the 78th minute when Raskin fired in a drive from 20 yards but Mitov pushed it away for a corner, this time fruitless, while Aberdeen might have pulled a goal back on a couple of occasions in the latter stages, Fernandez blocking an effort from substitute Leighton Clarkson in added time.

Set-piece delight for Röhl

Rangers boss Danny Röhl speaking to Sky Sports:

"I think we deserved to win. We played in some parts of the game really nice football. In other parts, we lose the ball too easily. The last 10-15 minutes you could see that we've come from a busy schedule because we were a bit empty.

"That's normal. I'm proud of my group. Four wins now in a row.

On scoring from set-pieces:

"Very important. Scott [Fry, set-piece coach] is doing a fantastic job. That's the reason why he's here. We made a good choice.

"It's not just about the topics and the content, he is also a good human. He's a good addition to my coaching team.

"I'm also very happy because they players have worked a lot. Especially in these tight games you need this. On the weekend scored three times off transitional moments. Today after set-plays.

"Maybe next time it will be both."

'I saw a team that were fighting'

Image: Peter Leven is in interim charge at Aberdeen following Jimmy Thelin's sacking

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven on Sky Sports:

"Really disappointed with the goals we lost. But I saw a team that were fighting. They were front-footed. The press was good. We had some clear-cut chances to score goals.

"We just needed that end product, a little bit of composure. The right choice in decision-making. I said to the boys they did well, but I want to come here and win. That's the standard we set.

"I saw that today [they had enough belief to win]. We had clearer chances than Rangers. They're a good team, but to lose the goals the way we did, I'm disappointed."

Boyd: 'Rangers have a long way to go'

Image: Rangers have won their last four Premiership games

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd was watching at Ibrox:

"Rangers are winning games, and they deserve a lot of credit for doing that, from where they've came from, but I'm not sitting here getting carried away with it.

"Hearts are still top of the league, three points clear. Celtic for 45 minutes, absolutely battered Rangers on Saturday.

"There's been a change there, you'd expect Celtic to get a lift.

"Rangers have dragged themselves back into this title race. Danny Röhl knows there is still a long, long way to go.

"His team are winning games, they're scoring goals. I don't really see them cutting teams open, but their set plays are a key."