Rangers vs Dundee United. Scottish Premiership.

Ibrox StadiumAttendance50,663.

Rangers 2

  • T Aasgaard (25th minute)
  • J Tavernier (87th minute)

Dundee United 2

  • K Trapanovski (66th minute)
  • C Sibbald (75th minute)

Rangers 2-2 Dundee Utd: James Tavernier finds late equaliser but Ibrox side's dismal season continues

Report as Rangers draw 2-2 with Dundee United; Thelo Aasgaard opened the scoring with his first goal for the club; Kristijan Trapanovski levelled with Craig Sibbald firing United ahead; James Tavernier scored a late equaliser for the Ibrox side

Alison Conroy

Digital Sports Journalist @AlisonGConroy

Saturday 18 October 2025 17:18, UK

James Tavernier scores to earn Rangers a draw vs Dundee United
Image: James Tavernier scored to earn Rangers a draw vs Dundee United

Rangers' woeful start to the season continued as they came back for a 2-2 draw against Dundee United in their first match since Russell Martin's sacking.

With the Ibrox side edging closer to appointing Kevin Muscat, U19 coach Steven Smith took charge as he vowed to make the fans "happy" after a period of pain".

It started well when Thelo Aasgaard fired in his first goal for the Ibrox side to give them a deserved lead.

They continued to dominate, but Kristijan Trapanovski fired into the bottom corner just seconds after coming on before Craig Sibbald's stunning strike gave United the lead.

Rangers captain James Tavernier salvaged a point with a late equaliser but they were booed off again, still without a home win in the Premiership this season.

