Rangers vs Dundee United. Scottish Premiership.
Ibrox StadiumAttendance50,663.
Rangers 2
- T Aasgaard (25th minute)
- J Tavernier (87th minute)
Dundee United 2
- K Trapanovski (66th minute)
- C Sibbald (75th minute)
Rangers 2-2 Dundee Utd: James Tavernier finds late equaliser but Ibrox side's dismal season continues
Report as Rangers draw 2-2 with Dundee United; Thelo Aasgaard opened the scoring with his first goal for the club; Kristijan Trapanovski levelled with Craig Sibbald firing United ahead; James Tavernier scored a late equaliser for the Ibrox side
Saturday 18 October 2025 17:18, UK
Rangers' woeful start to the season continued as they came back for a 2-2 draw against Dundee United in their first match since Russell Martin's sacking.
With the Ibrox side edging closer to appointing Kevin Muscat, U19 coach Steven Smith took charge as he vowed to make the fans "happy" after a period of pain".
It started well when Thelo Aasgaard fired in his first goal for the Ibrox side to give them a deserved lead.
- Teams | Stats
- Got Sky? Watch now on the Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Get instant access with no contract 📺
- Scottish Premiership table | Watch Premiership highlights for free
They continued to dominate, but Kristijan Trapanovski fired into the bottom corner just seconds after coming on before Craig Sibbald's stunning strike gave United the lead.
Rangers captain James Tavernier salvaged a point with a late equaliser but they were booed off again, still without a home win in the Premiership this season.
More to follow...