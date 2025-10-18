Rangers 2-2 Dundee Utd: James Tavernier finds late equaliser but Ibrox side's dismal season continues

Rangers' woeful start to the season continued as they came back for a 2-2 draw against Dundee United in their first match since Russell Martin's sacking.

With the Ibrox side edging closer to appointing Kevin Muscat, U19 coach Steven Smith took charge as he vowed to make the fans "happy" after a period of pain".

It started well when Thelo Aasgaard fired in his first goal for the Ibrox side to give them a deserved lead.

They continued to dominate, but Kristijan Trapanovski fired into the bottom corner just seconds after coming on before Craig Sibbald's stunning strike gave United the lead.

Rangers captain James Tavernier salvaged a point with a late equaliser but they were booed off again, still without a home win in the Premiership this season.

