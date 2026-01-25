Rangers 3-0 Dundee: Gers make ground in Scottish Premiership title race with eighth straight win

Rangers kept the three-way Scottish Premiership title race firmly alive as they closed the gap on leaders Hearts to four points, moving to 47 points after 23 games with a convincing 3-0 win over Dundee at Ibrox.

With Celtic a further two points back in third, the victory tightened matters at the top and ensured the pressure remains firmly on Hearts, who continue to set the pace on 51 points.

For long spells, the contest felt far tighter than the final score suggests. Rangers dominated possession throughout the first half but struggled to break down a well-organised Dundee side, who defended resolutely and limited clear openings. The hosts thought they had taken the lead when Tochi Chukwuani found the net, only for VAR to correctly rule the effort out for offside.

Thelo Aasgaard went closest before the break with a long-range strike that forced Jon McCracken into a smart save, while Dundee remained disciplined and compact to frustrate Rangers going into half-time.

The breakthrough arrived just three minutes after the restart. Aasgaard slipped an inviting ball into the penalty area, Nicolas Raskin went to ground under pressure, and James Tavernier stepped up to smash the resulting penalty into the top-left corner of the net.

Rangers managed the closing stages well, and any lingering tension was removed in stoppage time. Dundee were caught out, the ball fell kindly for Danilo, and the striker drove forward before firing past McCracken from distance to make it 2-0.

There was still time for one more. Substitute Djeidi Gassama picked up possession outside the box and curled a fine effort beyond McCracken to complete the scoring and put a comfortable look on the result.

Röhl: We did our homework

Danny Röhl felt Rangers' 3-0 win was a "statement" performance, admitting his side had to show patience before finally breaking down a stubborn Dundee team at Ibrox.

Röhl said his players struggled to find solutions in the first half against an opponent set up to stay compact and wait for transitions, but praised the response after the break.

"We spoke at half-time about having too many players behind the ball instead of in the right spaces," he told Sky Sports News.

"The way we came out in the second half was exactly what we wanted. We scored, had two or three really good moments and played good football."

Image: Rangers manager Danny Rohl gestures on the touchline during Rangers vs Dundee

The Rangers boss also reflected on the growing belief around Ibrox as his side closed the gap in the title race, pointing to the atmosphere at full-time as a sign of progress.

"When we started this journey together, the stadium wasn't full after games," Röhl added.

"Now more and more people are staying, celebrating the team. That's exactly what the players deserve."

Despite the noise around results elsewhere, Röhl insisted the focus was solely on getting the job done.

"We did our homework. We focused on ourselves and that's what matters."

Patience rewarded as Rangers finish strongly

Sky Sports’ Sam Cohen:

"Rangers were made to work far harder than the scoreline suggests, but patience was key. Dundee’s defensive organisation frustrated the hosts for long periods, yet Rangers stuck to their task and were rewarded with an early second-half breakthrough.

Image: Rangers eventually claimed a convincing win over Dundee

"Tavernier’s penalty changed the tone of the game, forcing Dundee to open up and allowing Rangers to find space late on. The final two goals arrived when legs were tiring, but they reflected the dominance Rangers had built across the 90 minutes.

“It wasn’t fluent for long spells, but it was controlled, composed and ultimately effective, exactly what Rangers needed.

Rangers keep title pressure firmly on leaders

"This was a win that mattered beyond the scoreline. With Hearts setting the pace at the top and Celtic close behind, Rangers could not afford any slip-up here, and the manner of the victory ensures the pressure remains firmly on the teams around them.

"Rangers showed patience when the game was tight and ruthlessness when it opened up, qualities that are essential in a title run-in. The late goals not only secured the points but also reinforced belief inside Ibrox, particularly with the game at Hearts feeding into the atmosphere.

“With the gap now narrowed, Rangers have given themselves a platform. Consistency will be key from here, but this result keeps the title race very much in their hands if they can maintain the momentum."