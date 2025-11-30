Rangers 0-0 Falkirk: Danny Röhl's winning Scottish Premiership start ended by stubborn Bairns at Ibrox

Rangers missed the chance to move third in the Scottish Premiership as they were held to a goalless draw by a stubborn Falkirk.

The full-time boos returned at Ibrox as Danny Röhl's winning league start was ended by the Bairns, who ended Russell Martin's brief spell in charge with a draw earlier this season.

Both sides struggled to create genuine chances, with Rangers substitute Djeidi Gassama closest to breaking the deadlock.

Rangers are nine points adrift of leaders Hearts - albeit with a game in hand - and seven behind Celtic.

Falkirk are just two behind Rangers and have taken 15 points from the last 24 available.

Rangers frustrated by Falkirk

Image: Rangers fans were unimpressed with the performance against Falkirk

Connor Barron forced an early save from Scott Bain but there was otherwise very little threat of a goal for the vast majority of the first half.

Rangers struggled to create even half-chances and, when they did, Thelo Aasgaard shot well over from 25 yards and Oliver Antman sent a header off target.

Falkirk appeared content to frustrate their hosts.

The action stepped up slightly in the latter stages of the half. Rangers had hopeful penalty appeals rejected when Bojan Miovski tangled with Falkirk defender Liam Henderson.

Image: Rangers' Bojan Miovski was denied by Bairn keeper Bain

Nedim Bajrami and Barron shot just wide of Bain's goal from the edge of the box and Calvin Miller had a shot blocked at the other end.

The action continued to improve after the interval and it was largely down to Falkirk taking a more ambitious approach.

There were chances at either end. Bain foiled Miovski from close range and Aasgaard headed off target from an excellent chance.

Jack Butland was off his line quickly at the other end to snuff out the suggestion of a chance for Calvin Miller, who soon went off with an eye injury.

Image: Falkirk goalkeeper Scott Bain (R) pulled off a big save late on

Falkirk brought on Arfield and Alfredo Agyeman and the latter squandered two chances to shoot after slack play from Butland and Nasser Djiga.

Rangers' best chance came from Falkirk taking chances in attack. Nico Raskin threaded the ball through for substitute Gassama, who cut inside a defender and seemed destined to score, only for Bain to save.

Bain also made a comfortable save from James Tavernier's volley and both Agyeman and Ethan Williams forced stops from Butland.

Falkirk forced some late pressure but could not find a winner.

Röhl frustrated by poor decision-making

Image: Danny Röhl's winning Premiership run is over

Rangers head coach Danny Röhl speaking to Sky Sports:

"I think our decision-making in some situations was not what we have to do and this is a thing that we have to improve.

"In the end, you come to some good situations, but the final pass and the final moment, it's tough.

"I must say we controlled the game. What we missed today, when I count our ball-winning situations, our transition moments, there were minimum four or five situations where we could really hit the spaces and then we couldn't find the right spaces.

"The best transition moment was when we had a big chance from Gassama, but there were minimum three or four more situations where we could and should use this.

"Hopefully, some players come back from injuries and some players use the opportunity. Some players are trying and looking into finding the best performance out of them.

"I support them, I will help them, I have to lift them, I have to be clear with them what we have to improve and then we have to go again."

McGlynn not getting carried away

Falkirk boss John McGlynn speaking to Sky Sports:

"I know it's boring, but you've just got to take it one game at a time.

"It's a very harsh league and if you don't really focus on what's straight in front of you, then you end up chasing your tail.

"We've got a nice accumulation of points. We've got Motherwell, who are very, very good, as everyone in Scotland knows and that's as far as we're looking."