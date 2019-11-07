Rangers vs Porto preview

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard confirmed that Jordan Jones is the only absentee

Team news, key stats and predictions ahead of Rangers vs Porto (kick-off 8pm) as the Europa League group stages continue.

Team news

Rangers remain without Jordan Jones (knee) but Steven Gerrard has an otherwise fully-fit squad following the weekend's 3-0 win over Hearts in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals.

The Ibrox boss must decide on whether to field the same side that drew 1-1 in Porto last month - a game which saw Joe Aribo and Sheyi Ojo left out. Greg Docherty and Jamie Murphy are not listed in Rangers' Europa League squad.

0:49 Steven Gerrard insists Rangers have 'incredible respect' for Porto but says they are not feeling the pressure ahead of their Europa League match on Thursday Steven Gerrard insists Rangers have 'incredible respect' for Porto but says they are not feeling the pressure ahead of their Europa League match on Thursday

Gerrard hinted at fielding his strongest side during Wednesday's press conference, saying: "I think we realise the importance of the match at this stage of the group. A defeat for any team could be damaging."

Porto received a major boost after striker Moussa Marega was declared fit to play. The Mali international missed the Dragons' last three league games due to a muscle injury but he is ready to return to the squad.

Opta stats

The home side has never lost in five previous meetings between Rangers and Porto, winning three and drawing two.

Porto have lost four of their six away games against Scottish sides in all competitions (W2), though this is their first such match since a 3-2 loss to Rangers in the 2005-06 Champions League group stages.

Rangers have scored once in each of their three Europa League games this season. All of them have come in the first half, with the last two being scored by Alfredo Morelos in the 44th minute.

FC Porto are winless in their last seven Europa League away games (D2 L5), having won each of their previous six on the road before that.

Alfredo Morelos could become the first player to score in three consecutive appearances in major European competition for Rangers since Nacho Novo in the 2006-07 UEFA Cup.

Luis Diaz celebrates putting Porto ahead against Rangers last month

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

Like Celtic, the Rangers draw in Porto was something I didn't quite anticipate. Steven Gerrard left out Joe Aribo and Sheyi Ojo who haven't played at this level before. He went with a cunning and experienced plan - it worked a treat and Rangers played really well.

Everyone was expecting them to go back to forward and fill in when they didn't have the ball, but they were worthy of a point and if not all three. Porto are not what they were four or five years ago but are still incredibly dangerous. They are all technically very good players.

The passion, drive and commitment can get you over the line, but it will be a frustrating night for Rangers. It is hard to pin who wins this group and this result will leave it wide open with a draw.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

How to follow with Sky Sports

Follow minute-by-minute updates across the Sky Sports website and app via our live match blog. Coverage will start at 6.30pm.