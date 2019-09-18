Rangers vs Feyenoord: Europa League preview

0:51 Steven Gerrard says his Rangers squad is better prepared for the challenges of the Europa League this season but admits their group is tougher Steven Gerrard says his Rangers squad is better prepared for the challenges of the Europa League this season but admits their group is tougher

Steven Gerrard has called on Rangers to deliver a Europa League victory against Feyenoord as a tribute to former Light Blues defender Fernando Ricksen following his death at the age of 43.

The ex-Netherlands international, who made more than 250 appearances for the Ibrox club between 2000 and 2006, had been fighting motor neurone disease for six years and died on Wednesday morning.

Gerrard is preparing his players to face the Eredivisie side in their opening group game on Thursday evening and wants them to win for Ricksen.

He said: "It's very sad news for everyone connected to the club and, more importantly, his young family. On behalf of the club I would like to pay tribute. He was a fantastic player who had a decorated career.

Jaap Stam will be on the touchline at Ibrox as Feyenoord boss

"I'm sure there will be a lot of emotions in the stadium and I think Fernando deserves that. I'm sure both sets of supporters will pay their respects.

"We ask the supporters to get right behind the team because I think it would be a nice tribute to him if we can put in a good performance and try to get maximum points.

"I think everyone knows before a ball is kicked, if that was the case, we'd certainly dedicate it to him and his family.

"It's very sad. I'm sure the supporters are very sad at this time and we who are responsible for Thursday's performance want to do everything we can to try and get a win and dedicate it to him."

Team news

The hosts will be without Ryan Kent, who tweaked a hamstring during the victory over Livingston.

Gerrard has hinted he could be ready to throw Jamie Murphy back into the first-team fold after missing almost a year with a cruciate knee injury.

Ryan Kent hobbled off against Livingston and will play no part on Thursday

Jordan Jones suffered an injury during the Old Firm game earlier this month and remains absent.

Feyenoord will be without Sven van Beek, while Jan-Arie van der Heijden, Nicolai Jorgensen, Jens Toornstra and Steven Berghuis are all doubtful.

Opta stats

The only previous meetings between Rangers and Feyenoord were in the 2001-02 UEFA Cup - the Dutch side won 4-3 on aggregate en route to winning the trophy.

Rangers have already played eight games in European competition this season, winning six of their Europa League qualifying matches (D2) while keeping six clean sheets.

Feyenoord have lost seven of their last eight games in major European competition, though they won their last such match against Napoli in the 2017-18 Champions League.

Alfredo Morelos scored eight goals in Rangers' eight Europa League qualifying games this season. The Colombian was also the only Rangers player to score more than once in the Europa League last season (2).

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has scored nine goals in his last nine Europa League games, with all of these coming for Spurs between 2012 and 2013.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

This will be a fiery game. Feyenoord have a strong reputation. Feyenoord have the passion but are not bringing the support they would always bring.

Rangers enjoy these nights and that is why Steven Gerrard is there. They have not clicked into gear just yet though. Jaap Stam's side will sit in for 20-25 minutes and this could cause frustration around Ibrox - this is when they could pounce.

Alfredo Morelos is the threat and Feyenoord will be winding him up to see if they can get to him. He seems a lot calmer than what he has been in the past! It is not an easy night. It will be tense and very physical. I don't know if Rangers quite have the knowledge to get through these games yet.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

