Rangers vs Kilmarnock preview: Steven Gerrard targets response

Alfredo Morelos scored four times in Rangers' last meeting against Kilmarnock

Steven Gerrard wants Rangers to show their "character" when they face Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Rangers suffered disappointment in midweek as they were beaten 2-0 by Aberdeen in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Gerrard's only hope of silverware in his first season at Ibrox is now the league, where Rangers trail leaders Celtic by eight points with nine games remaining.

Gerrard said: "We will never stop fighting and doing what we can this season.

"It's been tough since Aberdeen, not only have we gone out of a cup competition but there were not any positives. I've picked myself back up and I can guarantee you that I will improve personally moving forward.

"There will be changes to the XI come the weekend. The worst thing as a footballer is to lose a game and to feel like you haven't done yourself or your supporters justice. It is interesting for me at the weekend to see what characters I have."

Rangers are winless in their last three games in all competitions and have a mixed record against Kilmarnock this season.

Rangers won their previous meeting 5-0 in the Scottish Cup - a match that was overshadowed by apparent abuse towards Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke - but Killie have taken four points from their two league matches.

Kilmarnock returned to winning ways on Monday with a 1-0 victory at St Mirren to move a point behind third-placed Aberdeen.

Team news

Ryan Jack and Scott Arfield are doubts for Rangers due to injuries.

Eros Grezda has returned to full training while Nikola Katic will be assessed after illness. Jamie Murphy is out with injury.

Kilmarnock team news to follow

