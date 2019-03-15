Rangers vs Kilmarnock preview: Steven Gerrard targets response
Rangers are eight points behind Celtic, who play Dundee on Sunday, live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 15/03/19 10:23am
Steven Gerrard wants Rangers to show their "character" when they face Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.
Rangers suffered disappointment in midweek as they were beaten 2-0 by Aberdeen in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.
Gerrard's only hope of silverware in his first season at Ibrox is now the league, where Rangers trail leaders Celtic by eight points with nine games remaining.
Gerrard said: "We will never stop fighting and doing what we can this season.
"It's been tough since Aberdeen, not only have we gone out of a cup competition but there were not any positives. I've picked myself back up and I can guarantee you that I will improve personally moving forward.
"There will be changes to the XI come the weekend. The worst thing as a footballer is to lose a game and to feel like you haven't done yourself or your supporters justice. It is interesting for me at the weekend to see what characters I have."
Rangers are winless in their last three games in all competitions and have a mixed record against Kilmarnock this season.
Rangers won their previous meeting 5-0 in the Scottish Cup - a match that was overshadowed by apparent abuse towards Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke - but Killie have taken four points from their two league matches.
Kilmarnock returned to winning ways on Monday with a 1-0 victory at St Mirren to move a point behind third-placed Aberdeen.
Team news
Ryan Jack and Scott Arfield are doubts for Rangers due to injuries.
Eros Grezda has returned to full training while Nikola Katic will be assessed after illness. Jamie Murphy is out with injury.
Kilmarnock team news to follow
Opta stats
- Rangers have won just two of their last 11 top-flight matches against Kilmarnock (D4 L5), with each of those victories during this period coming at Ibrox.
- Kilmarnock have failed to score more than a single goal in each of their last 26 visits to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership (13 goals in total during this period), since Bobby Williamson's Kilmarnock side beat Dick Advocaat's Rangers 3-0 back in October 2000.
- There have been 42 league goals scored at Ibrox this season (36 for Rangers, six conceded) - only Celtic Park (46) and the Pittodrie Stadium (48) have seen more in the Scottish Premiership.
- Kilmarnock ended a six-game winless run in the league with a 1-0 victory against St Mirren last time out - Killie last won back-to-back league games in January (run of three).
- Kilmarnock have won 18 points from losing positions this season - at least six more than any other Scottish Premiership side this campaign (Aberdeen and Hibernian, 12).